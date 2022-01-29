Letters to the Editor: Ryan should get nose out of Shannon energy issue

It is beyond belief at this critical juncture that the Green Party’s Eamon Ryan would attempt to interfere with, and negatively influence, An Bord Pleanála’s decision to decide on the planning application for a liquified natural gas (LNG) Terminal on the Shannon.

Already, after years of energy mismanagement by successive governments, including the current coalition, our energy security is on a knife-edge, as we face the high probability of prolonged blackouts for the foreseeable future.

Indeed, the IDA is reporting that the instability and critical shortage of electricity are damaging our long-held reputation and hampering efforts to attract foreign direct investment, the lifeblood of our economy, not to mention the disastrous effects on indigenous business.

The result is we are all now paying unprecedented punitive prices for imported oil and gas to fuel 60% of our economy and heat our homes.

The supply situation is exacerbated by the warmongering of Putin and Russia on the borders of the Ukraine which, if the situation escalates, informed commentators are reporting could result in the shutting down of gas supplies to the EU.

Russia has a war chest of $600bn and is well able to withstand any political difficulties.

Clearly, Mr Ryan seems to be unaware that most EU and Asian countries are scrambling to build LNG infrastructure and supplies to improve storage, to avoid the consequences of the current supply problems and of a doomsday scenario should Putin proceed to pull the trigger.

Mr Ryan, clearly clouded by Green Party ideology, would better serve our country at this critical time by leaving the decision to the pragmatic professionals in An Bord Pleanála, based solely on the commercial, economic, societal, and environmental merits of the proposed LNG storage facility.

John Leahy

Wilton Rd

Cork

Fracked gas could be in the pipeline soon

America is looking for markets for its fracked gas, which has been rejected by Europe so far, but if there is an invasion could a European market open up for America? The Russian gas pipeline will be blitzed with sanctions.

Ian Hester

Ballymacurley

Co Roscommon

Coveney wrong to question Clancy

Simon Coveney chose to upbraid Major General Seán Clancy at a political gathering of Fine Gael politicians for carrying out one of a number of scheduled visits to accredited ambassadors on taking up his new appointment recently.

Rather than a diplomatic response to his colleague’s question, as might be expected, the minister chose to make what can only be described as a cheap political shot at Clancy’s expense. It’s no wonder that members of the Defence Forces are so concerned about their future with him in charge of the Department of Defence,

Frank Russell, Comdt (Ret’d)

Blanchardstown

Dublin

Defence Forces’ Chief of Staff Seán Clancy. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Why no uproar about Nato exercises?

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney expressed the Government’s unhappiness with the Russian ambassador over Russian naval exercises 240km off the southwest coast of Ireland. This Russian military exercise is fully in accordance with international laws. No such concerns were raised when Britain and its Nato allies staged several naval exercises off the north coast of Ireland in recent years.

Is this the behaviour of a genuine neutral country towards promoting international peace and justice?

Edward Horgan

Castletroy

Limerick

EU should tell the Russians to back off

If our politicians want to prove their possession of a backbone, they should get the EU to remove Russia’s uncomfortable proximity to our neutral country. But our trusty EU chums tell us that nothing can be done about this.

Florence Craven

Bracknagh

Co Offaly

Putting the boot into Putin on airwaves

Listening to the midnight news on Radio 1 last Tuesday the reader (male) pronounced ‘Putin’ as ‘Pewten’. Surely not the time to needle the Russians...?

Tom Gilsenan

Beaumont

Dublin 9

Where has our beautiful world gone?

Author Sally Rooney struck gold when she named her most recent book Beautiful World, Where Are You. In these troubled times how prophetic of her when the whole world is going down the tubes.

Just look at Russia/Ukraine, Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Somalia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Sudan, India/Pakistan, Libya, Yemen, Syria, and Iraq.

Beautiful World, Where Are You indeed. One would be forgiven for thinking the beautiful world is one big crime scene.

Ted Emery

Fountainstown

Co Cork

Culling deer is not the solution we need

I find it incredibly troubling that there’s more and more talk about culling deer in our parks in the hopes it can somewhat alleviate the apparent issues of them attacking people and colliding with cars.

The lethal killing of deer is not a solution and never has been.

As a matter of fact, we bus huge numbers of people and escape when we can from the craziness of this world to areas such as Killarney National Park, Wicklow mountains, and Phoenix Park to take in the beauty, tranquility, and peace and to see these incredible creatures roaming free doing their own thing.

These deer are not out to take our cars, homes, or freedom, they share this planet with us and it should be in our best interest to protect and defend them, not kill them. Neutering these animals would be a kinder deed if we are to be a more progressive and kinder nation. But there’s certainly no Deermageddon on its way.

John Carmody

Carew Park

Limerick

The doomsday clock slowed in pandemic

Despite our relief at the ending of most Covid restrictions, there’s already a peculiar nostalgia for some of the changes of lockdown.

Working from home is the main one, but there’s also our re-connection with nature: the simple joys many of us discovered when we took to the country roads.

Flora and fauna so long almost invisible to us in the helter-skelter of 21st-century living made a welcome return to our lives as we found time to appreciate birds singing, rabbits darting across verdant meadows, and lush floral scenes of the kind that would have had Wordsworth reaching for his pen. Covid also meant a respite for our biodiversity, badly needed as the Doomsday Clock edges closer to midnight.

John Fitzgerald

Callan

Co Kilkenny

Time is the greatest healer for us now

I read with interest your front-page article on ‘are we ready for the brighter days (and nights)?’

What about the loved ones we have all lost and are unable to do proper send-offs? People who have suffered ill health and mental health issues? We are far from ready as there is much healing and acceptance to be done from the pandemic. We are far from ready but as they say, time is a healer…

Netty Manning

Cork

‘Obscene’ salary

It beggars belief the obscene salary being paid to Department of Health secretary-general Robert Watt. It is an indictment of the government in allowing such salaries when hard-pressed Irish taxpayers are being economically squeezed with exponential hikes in energy costs.

Patrick L O’Brien

Kerry Pike

Cork