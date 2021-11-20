Letters to the Editor: We must not forget millions in global south now Cop26 is over

Now that the Cop26 has concluded it is time to pause and ask: “Where do we go from here?”

Whilst there has been progress, with the critical climate change crisis placed firmly on the global agenda, we are still on course for 2.4 degrees warming.

There is also deep disappointment that powerful states did not flex all their muscles to go that extra step to steer current and future generations to safety.

For example, Trócaire was particularly disappointed at the omission of Loss and Damage financing from the final Cop26 agreement.

This was a missed opportunity by powerful nations, who have contributed most to climate change, to show solidarity in supporting shattered communities to recover and rebuild after climate disasters.

However, it is vital that we don’t lose heart.

And now that the focus will move to other issues it is critical that momentum created by Cop26 is not lost.

It is up to all of us to build on the achievements secured, to bridge the gaps, and to pressure decision-makers at home and abroad to continue to act with urgency.

It is easy to label Cop26 a cop-out, but a lot can and must be achieved before nations reconvene in Egypt for Cop27.

Ireland can play its part. We must not forget the millions in the global south who are most impacted by the climate crisis, and whose young people are now mobilising to demand change.

They have done least to cause this crisis. This is a matter of climate justice.

Caoimhe de Barra

CEO, Trócaire

Maynooth

Co Kildare

Let’s treat addicts as patients, not criminals

We are hopelessly locked into a cruel and unwinnable war.

I am referring to the war on drugs; it is eviscerating our health care systems, our law and order institutions, our urban societies, our penal systems, and our youth.

Despite all of this destruction we still continue to favour politicians who promise to be tough on drugs, but for decades these same politicians have been boasting of record hauls which, by definition, tells us that the industry (if we can call it that) is constantly growing.

Of course ordinary citizens wish that the forces of law and order would put an end to the scourge: Lock up the miscreants, confiscate their ill-gotten wealth, and be relieved of all of the burdens that the trade imposes on our societies.

However virtuous, such an approach is not going to succeed because of the unimaginable amount of monetary gain it offers to the criminals involved.

Our conception of the shady characters on street corners and back alleys being the drug pushers is wrong.

Most are just sad misfits operating as powerless retailers. We clog our court systems and expensive jails with them with very little hope of rehabilitation, because they know no other life.

For each one we deprive of liberty, there are dozens of replacements; some amongst them are more dangerous, prone to violence, and with ambition to move up the gang ladder.

That is still not a full picture, but a nicely sanitised one that can be attributed to the supposed low life who live in the inner cities.

Meanwhile, the drug lords are swimming in an ocean of cash of such volumes that it cannot be dealt with without large numbers of bankers, financiers, and accountants.

Even the wealthy, who can afford recreational use of cocaine, are guilty of supporting a rancid industry.

Because of the hurricane of illicit wealth being produced by the trade the one possibility of ending the plague lies in choking off the money supply, and the only hope of achieving that aim is to legalise and nationalise the entire industry.

We can begin to treat our addicts as patients, not as criminals.

Vast sums of money will start to re-enter the visible economy. Gun crime will reduce in many parts of the world as drug gangs’ wealth is reduced.

We have a choice. One that we will have to face at some point: either take the money out of the abysmal trade, or face further decades of an unwinnable war, with its appalling costs, both social and financial.

Our righteous anger will not win this war.

Frank Kennan

Mountrath

Co Laois

Hats off to those protecting our health

Very few have the skill and composure to manage a major crisis.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, chief medical officer Tony Holohan, and others are doing an amazing job in extraordinarily difficult circumstances with constant pressure on themselves and their families.

Meanwhile, the “hurlers on the ditch” can focus on finding fault without almost any fear of vigorous questioning of their propositions or motives.

The notion that Micheál, Tony, et al should spend time working out how nightclubs should be run safely in a pandemic is preposterous. Picture: Pexels

For instance, nightclub owners can rush to the media looking for “clarity”. The notion that Micheál, Tony, et al should spend time working out how nightclubs should be run safely in a pandemic is preposterous.

They have much more serious issues on their plate daily in efforts to protect our health.

Nightclub owners have had 18 months to do scenario planning, as good managers should do, rather than looking for specifics from Micheál, Tony and others who are hardly nightclub boppers, but are expected to solve all their woes.

Pat O’Mahony

Westport,

Co Mayo

We need to give the Government a break

I wonder if I am the only one sick and tired of having people demand a plan from the Government to get us out of this pandemic?

It is asking the impossible.

You can’t plan for the completely unpredictable.

We’d all love for it to end and go back to ‘normal’.

In the meantime we need to make the best of it and be grateful we have a reasonably sensible and stable government who are trying their best.

Patrick Browne

Skehard Rd

Cork

Restricting nightclubs a no-brainer

It’s infuriating that a few bad apples have refused to assume social awareness and responsibility during Covid.

Not even I can blame the government for anything.

However, even a child would have been reluctant to reopen nightlife venues.

Dr Florence Craven

Bracknagh

Co Offaly

No sympathy for drinking den owners

I haven’t much sympathy for anybody who owns and operates what are ostensibly glorified drinking dens charging exorbitant prices to clients to achieve blotto-ness, sooner rather than later, so that they can count their extortionate profits while it’s still dark.

The government has now performed so many U-turns on any subject you care to mention, that it is now in lockstep on an ever decreasing circle, which is only going to end when it disappears up its own commodious backside.

Liam Power

Dundalk

Co Louth

Employers’ approach to recruitment poor

I write regarding the current difficulties employers are having in recruiting staff.

So far, all of the emphasis in this debate has been on the attitudes of workers and potential workers; but I submit that employers in all industries need to have a long hard look at themselves and their approach to recruitment.

For example, employers’ representative groups often talk about the need to ‘think outside the box’ (in order to find new ways to attract staff); I suggest employers stop ‘thinking outside the box’ and start using their common sense instead.

An example of this common sense would be if employers and the State agencies set up programmes of training for the long-term unemployed, in various industries; these programmes would have to be accompanied by tangible (paid) work experience during the training and good rates of pay and proper working conditions, when trainees are fully qualified and gainfully employed.

Participation in such programmes would have to be entirely voluntary, from the point of view of the unemployed person, with no compulsion of any kind.

The long-term unemployed have, for a long time, been fobbed off with ‘activation’ schemes which are utterly futile and waste an awful lot of taxpayers' money every year.

Employers need to have a long hard look at themselves in their approach to job interviews.

Another area where employers need to have a long hard look at themselves is in their approach to job interviews.

Over the last number of years, I have found the standard of interviewing skills within recruitment agencies and company interviewing panels to be very poor, as a rule.

This is my experience of both multinationals and Irish-based companies.

Interviewers and agency representatives don’t prepare sufficiently (for the interview), they don’t read CVs properly and there is a total lack of focus on the ‘business at hand’, for example finding the right person.

It will come as a surprise to many employers, but a small bit of common decency, common courtesy, and basic professionalism would go a long way towards attracting workers into any reputable industry.

Tim Buckley

White St

Cork City