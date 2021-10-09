Letters to the Editor: Drive on with motorway or we won’t vote for you

Enough already of the 'sticking plaster' proposals on building the M20 Cork to Limerick motorway.

'Sources' offer a so-called 'green solution' comprising bypasses and sections of dual carriageways as a cheaper solution and to avoid controversy.

When was any motorway built in Ireland without controversy?

Paschal Donohoe boasted during a previous election campaign of “saving” the country €1bn by delaying the building of the M20.

Kieran O’Donnell and other politicians who likewise lost their Oireachtas seats in Munster as a result of that so-called 'saving' may disagree.

What is certain is the economic cost to the West and South of this country is incalculable.

Politicians make promises repeatedly as they have done in relation to building a safe motorway between our second and third largest cities, but failing pathetically to proceed.

These same politicians do however understand votes, therefore I call on citizens and voters in Munster to inform the three parties who currently govern us, to be aware that unless work on the much-delayed M20 is started by spring of 2022, we the voters will recommence our campaign, namely 'No M20 — NO vote'.

Seamus O Riain

Lisnagry

Limerick

Partition poser

Would any other Government in the world send representatives to an event commemorating the partition of their country?

Seosamh Ó Cuaig

Conamara

Co na Gaillimhe

President right not attend North event

The Government needs to stand fully behind the wise decision of our President not to attend the events in Armagh on October 21.

What is being commemorated? The creation of a sectarian state? Internment? What message is being sent to the nationalist community?

Once again Dublin isn’t listening to them.

The creation of partition has been an unmitigated disaster and the after-effects are still being felt 100 years later with the problems surrounding Brexit and the constant appeasement of Unionist threats of violence.

Our government needs to recognise the majority of citizens agree with our President.

Deputies Coveney and Chambers would be better served staying away from this event and instead concentrating their energies on supporting our head of state’s decision.

Denis Benson

Liscannor

Clare

Carping rarely works in the long term

I admire the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney for his plans to attend the Ceremony in Northern Ireland, it is all in the big picture about reconciliation, working together, and finding solutions.

It is admirable of Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney to attend the event to mark partition in Northern Ireland later this month. Picture: Brian Lawless

The ‘resenters’ can ‘carp’ forever, it rarely works long term in conflict resolution — carping, and that includes post-Brexit carping.

Pat O’Connor

by email

Vast majority regard partition a disaster

I applaud the President’s decision not to attend the church service of reflection and hope to mark the partition of Ireland and the establishment of Northern Ireland.

The President rightly drew attention to the importance of words in declining the invitation.

Lisa Zengarini in an article on the Vatican News website refers to the Church leaders’ ‘common commitment to peace, healing and reconciliation in the British islands’. Indeed.

While it is easy to forgive the insensitivity of those words from someone stuck in a Vatican office, it is harder to come to terms with the Government decision to send Minister Coveney and Chief Whip Chambers to this event.

As a former member of Fianna Fáil I well remember Micheál Martin as a young TD wholeheartedly endorsing Charles Haughey’s description of Northern Ireland as ‘a failed political entity.’

The Taoiseach these days shows very little understanding of the catastrophic effects of partition on the Nationalist people.

He could, if he was so inclined, take the opportunity of explaining to Unionists why the vast majority of people on this island regard partition as a disaster. Instead he talks vaguely about ‘changing the narrative’.

The Taoiseach should tell us what he believes about partition or better still ask the people who’ve had to live with it.

One can only hope that the Taoiseach advises both men at the service to pray for the end of partition and for forgiveness for the abandonment of the nationalist people.

Anthony Kenneally

Cobh

Co Cork

High rents driving people out of here

We need to cap rents for three years at least.

They have gone sky-high, resulting in evictions and emigration and the loss of Ireland's skilled workers who are the backbone of this country.

The Government needs to clamp down on vulture funds and other international investors who are buying up land and houses which should be used for our own citizens.

They are driving people out of their own country. A huge clampdown is in need if we are to stem emigration.

We need to scrap investors' tax breaks, impose a 50% tax on investors profits, and a freeze on rents is a must.

We will see a generation locked out of home ownership and locked out of affordable homes.

We can see the housing crisis getting worse under this government as long as these institutional investors are allowed to play a big role in our housing market.

People have to pay 40% of their salaries to the rent a home and it is unsustainable to save for a home under these conditions.

Noel Harrington

Kinsale

Co Cork

Nuclear option remains cheapest

With all the talk of massive blackouts in the supply of electricity this winter and for the coming five winters (Eamon Ryan, Minister for Transport) is it not time to again open the debate on nuclear power?

Nuclear power plants offer the cheapest way to produce electricity.

Of course, we will have all the usual objectors to it but we also have lots of objectors to other forms of alternatives to producing power.

It would be the cheapest way to produce electricity. And because all of our neighbours have these facilities, we cannot dismiss this as being an unsafe way of producing power in the future.

Teddy O’Mahony

Bandon

Co Cork

CAT tax is unfair on certain beneficiaries

Now that the budget is in the offing, perhaps it is an opportune time for Minister Donohoe to revisit the Capital Acquisition Act to see how it can be amended or even abolished completely.

The act is both silly and unjust.

As things stand if a person inherits a house from an aunt, uncle, cousin, or friend it is almost certain that they will never live there, as the house will have to be sold in order to meet the crippling tax bill for which they will become liable.

Yes, it is definitely time to have this matter revisited in the hope that it can be changed so as to make some sense.

PJ McGuire

Athlone

Co Westmeath