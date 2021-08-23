Letters to the Editor: Dublin City CEO would make a good FF/FG leader!

Michael Clifford’s article — Tents are a symptom of hands-off State (Irish Examiner, August 21) — on the homeless issue identifies the core problem — the withdrawal by government from the provision of basic social goods.

This conclusion holds true when examining the problems arising right across those areas where the State and citizens should be interacting to the benefit of society as a whole.

The dysfunction began with the Bertie Ahern/Mary Harney-led governments three decades ago when the “every-man-for-himself” ideology was given free rein and everything commoditised and handed to the market to endlessly pursue profit.

This hollowed-out approach to governance has been maintained by successive administrations, despite the involvement at times by the Labour Party and the Greens.

Ahern and Harney obviously never considered the consequences of what they were doing for those who might struggle to keep up and governments since have simply developed mechanisms that keep victims hidden.

When the consequences of these policies do become apparent, the claim that the Constitution somehow stands in the way of efforts to address the misery that abounds is rolled out.

When this wheeze does not suit, blaming the victims for their own plight slips effortlessly off their tongues.

This is nothing other than the return of “Poor Law”, thinking banished by Frank Cluskey five decades ago.

While at this stage, most believe that it is pointless to plead for a change of government policy on these issues, there is one question that arises from Mr Clifford’s piece that merits immediate attention — and that is the suitability of Dublin City CEO Owen Keegan for such a vital position in our society.

His comment that “they” (homeless fellow citizens) are “blighting the streets of the capital” displays a total lack of empathy and is evidence of extraordinary blindness to the despair of others.

I can think of a few positions where his talents could be better-employed, none of which require a scintilla of openheartedness.

The leadership positions in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will be up for grabs soon — either would be a good fit.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Co Sligo

Medical care: Major crisis in its delivery

In order to be placed on the kidney transplant waiting list all potential recipients must be vaccinated against certain viral diseases, such as viral hepatitis and chickenpox.

This is a medical scientific decision.

It is reasonable and morally correct to insist on Covid vaccination prior to being allocated a cherished gift and scarce resource.

An active alcohol abuser will not get on the liver transplant waiting list in most transplant centres.

It is inconceivable that some pen pusher overrides the decisions made by senior transplant physicians of internationally recognised expertise.

This is a major crisis in how medical care is delivered.

Beaumont Hospital has a long history of incompetence and lack of vision; they closed down a highly-successful pancreas transplant programme in 2017 abandoning all the patients on that waiting list.

Now they think they should decide eligibility for placement on a national (not a Beaumont) waiting list.

Medicine is at a crossroads; it's time to stand up for our patients’ sake.

The National Transplant Office needs to stop just “ticking boxes” and ensure that hospital management keep out of areas where they do not belong.

Dr David Hickey

Former Director National Kidney

and Pancreas Transplant Centre

Balbriggan

Dublin

Kidneys for chosen ones? Count me out

Shame on the doctors who are refusing any patient awaiting kidney transplants who have not been vaccinated against Covid.

I for one will be cancelling my wish for my organs to be donated only to “the chosen ones”.

How dare they break the vows they took on becoming doctors. I am so furious having read the article.

Bernie Lane

Dunshaughlin

Co Meath

Want secular primary schools? Go establish them

“Religion needs to be removed from schools” proclaims the heading to an analysis article of Emma deSouza — School abortion video scandal a wake-up call that our schools are still not secular (Irish Examiner, August 20).

Her analysis fails to mention that Catholic ethos schools comprise less than half of Irish secondary schools.

Would Emma deSouza and her anti-choice regime deny Irish parents the internationally recognised human right to educate their children according to their belief system?

It is precisely the intolerance of others’ belief systems that in a court report of the previous day led to a humanist teacher losing his discrimination case against his former Clonmel Education and Training Board (ETB) school.

ETB schools rightly respect their multi-denominational ethos.

Catholic schools, when true to their ethos, properly include study of and respect for other belief systems. Humanism and atheism are belief systems.

Emma deSouza may well have a point in respect of the inappropriateness of showing a particular anti-abortion video to sixth formers in a Thurles School.

Honest mistakes are made in all schools and not just those of a particular ethos. The Teachers’ Council judgement rightly recognised this.

When it comes to primary schools, Emma deSouza is also right in pointing out that there is a disparity in the high proportion of Catholic schools.

The answer is simple, let those who want secular primary schools organise together and establish such schools.

As a firm believer in parental choice, I for one would give her and them every encouragement.

Alan Whelan

Vice-President Catholic Secondary

Schools Parents’ Association

Killarney

Co Kerry

A woman with child is more than one life

I must confess to enjoying the luxury of not being a member of any church.

What I find quite disturbing though, are those occasions where someone takes an issue that receives church support, and suggests it has no validation outside of church teaching.

A case in point is the article by Emma de Souza — “Religion needs to be removed from schools” (Irish Examiner, August 20).

Ms deSouza writes that an anti-abortion video shown to Irish school students contains a number of ‘fallacious claims’ around abortion.

If that is so, I condemn the dishonesty and stupidity involved, but I also believe her question around why ‘taxpayers’ money is being used to ‘proliferate objectively false and deeply distracting deceptions surrounding abortion’, might be more appropriately directed toward those embracing the country’s new-fashioned religion of secularism.

Our new ‘safe, legal, and rare’ abortion regime, in spite of predictions to the contrary, ended more than 13,000 innocent unborn lives in the combined years of 2019 and 2020, all without objective media comment.

A lesser right to life on the basis of a short projected lifespan has become perfectly acceptable, while a move toward Britain’s position on aborting those with non-fatal disabilities is somehow seen as a move toward greater equality.

This is all justified ‘scientifically’, on the basis of the genetically distinct developing life in the womb, with its own distinct heartbeat, and whose gender, ethnicity, and state of health may differ from those of the mother, being miraculously an integral part of the woman’s body.

A ‘woman with child’, in the field of secular mathematics, seemingly add up to just one life.

If this is the objective accuracy of Ms deSouza’s secular learning, I can more readily understand the reluctance of any church to relinquish its hold on education.

Rory O’Donovan

Kileens

Cork

Miscarriage of justice in insurance

The decision of the Competition and Consumers Protection Commission (CCPC) to take no legal action whatsoever against the insurance industry after a five-year investigation is simply a miscarriage of justice.

To add insult to injury for the hard-pressed consumers, who, for years have been screwed by the insurance industry, the competition regulator would now have us believe that as consumers we will be better off in the future because of a new alleged legal binding arrangement between the CCPC and the insurance industry, despite the fact that after the investigation — that found substantial breaches in the law by the insurance sector — no legal action to rectify this situation is to materialise.

Under such circumstances how could there be a reasonable expectation of due process?

I am in no doubt that the latest moves on the part of the competition regulator to undertake in a PR stunt simply kicks the can down the road.

The bottom line is the lack of political will to take on the insurance industry.

If consumers want change that will result in realistic premiums, then the political implications must be considered and the only way to rectify the present unsatisfactory situation in the insurance sector is through the ballot box.

Tadgh O’Donovan

Fermoy

Co Cork