Letters to the Editor: Bishops are right to allow Communions and Confirmations

I saw the 2015 award-winning filmat the weekend. It chronicled the uncovering of child abuse perpetrated by approximately 6% of Boston’s 1,500 Catholic priests and led to a wave of revelations worldwide.
I’m reminded of this statistic when you ask, in your editorial, “So what is Government going to do about bishops shunning Covid guidelines?”
If we have learned anything, surely it is that those in authority who flout guidelines and public-health advice should be dealt with in the present and not long after the event.
One can only hope that the Taoiseach will not fall prostrate before some wayward bishops and endanger the great sacrifices that the vast majority of the population have made in this pandemic.
Tanaiste and Fine Gael leader, Leo Varadkar, is at last doing the State some valuable service: He is showing a complacent electorate just how unsuited he and his party are for office, even when just playing a prop-up role.
- Providing jobs for people in the inner circle?
- Not advertising the job as per normal procedure in the real world?
- No interviews held for said position?
- Handing the job on a gilded platter to one of their own?
- Taking the electorate for fools?