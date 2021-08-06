Tánaiste 'regrets' attending controversial Zappone party

The Tánaiste has apologised to the hospitality industry and says he regrets attending a controversial outdoor party in Dublin last month.

Fáilte Ireland was forced to issue new guidelines for bars and restaurants after it emerged that Leo Varadkar attended a private outdoor party thrown by former children's minister Katherine Zappone at Dublin's Merrion Hotel.

Some 50 people were at the event, including friends and former colleagues.

The Attorney General has since clarified that such events could go ahead. However, this was not known by many in the hospitality industry, who have reacted with anger and surprise.

"I probably let my guard down," Mr Varadkar said.

"I did do a treble check, I checked the regulations, the ones that I sign off on, the ones I'm familiar with, I checked with the organiser of the event, I checked with the manager of the hotel as I arrived to make sure there was compliance.

I absolutely appreciate how confusing it is because it's confusing for me, as a government minister.

Mr Varadkar apologised to his colleagues and said the scandal had become "a distraction".

"I just want to express my regret the fact that I attended that event and that led to this controversy," he said.

I want to say sorry to the hospitality industry in particular.

"They're struggling to open again. It doesn't help them that guidelines are changing and they're unclear at times, and also to members of the public who are confused about what the rules are because I know most people try to stick to the rules and when there's confusion about them that makes it harder for people."

'No breach of regulations or guidelines'

The Tánaiste said: "I do want to say very clearly, and state very clearly, that the event was not in breach of the government regulations in place at the time which allow for gatherings of over 200, and probably wasn't a breach of the Fáilte Ireland guidelines."

Mr Varadkar said the guidelines were not clarified because of the event in the Merrion Hotel and the charge that he negotiated the guidelines was one that was "made up by Sinn Féin".

There will be anomalies and there will be inconsistencies and there are actually four levels of rules.

"I think that's why it was important to clarify them. The reason why they're updated is sometimes there's changes in public health advice, and sometimes issues, anomalies and requests from industry arise and we update them, so obviously we needed to clarify the issue around outdoor gatherings, and that was done."

Mr Varadkar went on to compare Ms Zappone's private party to events in sports clubs and concerts in public parks.

"I don't believe that guidelines were breached, but I do accept that they were ambiguous and they're open to interpretation."