Letters to the Editor: Reuniting Irishman with his Emmy award

I very much enjoyed reading Mike McGrath-Bryan’s report CNN reporter Donie O'Sullivan's documentary is nominated for an Emmy award (Irish Examiner, online, July28). He is a worthy nomination for an Emmy, and I wish him every success.

I must let you know about another Irishman, Paul Felix McCann, from Downpatrick, who won an Emmy, on April 8, 2018. He created the formula that allows the transmission of HDMI imaging through fibre optic cables.

Mr McCann currently resides in the south of France but still operates his communication business.

His grandfather was born in O’Connor’s bar and guesthouse, in the village of Cloghane on the northside of the Dingle Peninsula.

Due to Paul’s health issues, he can’t travel transatlantic but has asked me to bring him his third Emmy (apparently a winner receives three statues), that a good friend of his has in safe keeping, in Chicago, Illinois.

He wants me to keep it here in the house his grandfather was born into.

Micheál O’Dowd

O’Connor’s Bar and Guesthouse

Cloghane, Castlegregory

Tralee

Co Kerry

Appointment of Katharine Zappone

The manner of the appointment of Katherine Zappone to the position of a special envoy to the UN raises a number of questions that should be of concern to anyone interested in the future of our political system.

While cronyism clearly is an issue, there are a number of important questions that need to be asked and answered.

This is essential to ensure the general public of all ages can maintain trust in our political system, which currently is at a very concerning all-time low.

Alice Leahy

Director of Services Alice Leahy Trust and former Irish Human Rights Commissioner

Bride Rd

Dublin

There’s something out there, minister

In the best interests of fairness and transparency, through the medium of the 'Letters' section of your newspaper, I hereby offer my services to intercede on behalf of all the people of Ireland with any aliens who might in future land on our island.

Such an important role, as this is likely to be, would require government appointment, and since personally I do not wish to be recorded grovelling to any of our exemplary government ministers, I live in expectation that this letter comes to the attention of one or more government ministers who are prepared to initiate contact with myself.

I would be prepared to be remunerated for my services for an extremely modest salary — perhaps equivalent to the annual salary of a regular hard-working TD.

Patrick Murray

Mulvey Park

Dundrum

Dublin

Tackling emissions

In response to Oliver Moran’s oped Climate Act a momentous step — but it is just the beginning (Irish Examiner, July 29).

It will be politically difficult to drastically cut emissions; we should start with some direction.

For example, why not require all new housing to be passive, that is neutral in terms of energy? It is technically possible but needs an incentive.

Barry Mahon

Sherkin Island

Skibbereeen

Co Cork

Bitterness about billionaire Bezos

There is a real touch of bitterness about Clodagh Finn’s article on Jeff Bezos Bezos built his big space dream on the work of the little people (Irish Examiner, July 28).

Oliver Daemen, Jeff Bezos, Wally Funk and Bezos' brother Mark after their launch from the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, on July 20. Picture: Tony Gutierrez/AP

No one forces anyone to have Alexa; I don’t. No one forces anyone to shop in Amazon or work there.

You could make the same criticism of most of the world’s big business.

People who can buy clothing very cheap do so at the expense of workers in sweat shops. No one in any fast food outlet is troubled by overpayment.

There is nothing to stop Clodagh starting a business in her garage as Bezos did with Amazon; maybe she could be as successful.

If she doesn’t want the money she can give it to her customers and staff — they’d be over the moon.

At the end of the day, everthing is funded by what Clodagh calls ‘little people’ simply because there are more of them.

Bezos, or anyone else, wouldn’t get very far if only billionaires could shop in Amazon or in cheap clothing outlets.

John Williams

Clonmel

Co Tipperary

Archbishop Michael Neary fanning flames of fear

On Saturday, July 24, in Westport, Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary, without giving any examples, criticised the Irish media for “being managed to serve distorted and sometimes questionable ends, which are calculated to deprive us of our critical faculties”.

The archbishop also went on to claim, without providing any examples or

evidence at all, that forces connected to the media are “endeavouring to

reshape our values, fears, and dreams in ways that are quite literally opposed to the joy of the Gospel”.

But in what is standard good journalistic practice, all those media outlets who covered this special sermon of Archbishop Nearly gave the required details of “who, what, where, and when” connected with his sermon.

So it is therefore much to be pitied that the Archbishop himself didn’t also apply the same good journalistic practice in providing the “who, what, why, and when” details which would clearly identify the Irish media outlets who are, as he claims, attempting to undermine the joy of the Gospel in Ireland.

But what could be said to be notably odd about the Irish media coverage of Archbishop Nearly sermon is that no journalist so far has pointed out that his generalised attack on the Irish fourth estate lacked any facts to back up the validity of his inflammatory argument.

Even a secondary school student would be required by his or her teacher to back up his claims about other people’s works with reliable quotes and facts from such works.

So Archbishop Nearly shouldn’t be going about fanning the flames of unnecessary fears about what is a long-established branch of Irish democracy without providing at least some proper evidence to back up those fears of his.

Sean O’Brien

Kilrush

Co Clare

Profound response to Covid jabs

I am pleased that the Zimbabwean MDC Alliance secretary general Charlton Hwende called all Zimbabweans to rush for injections for Covid-19.

The response was profound and showed that Zimbabwean people listen to the call from opposition political party MDC Alliance more than the careless, clueless, and chaotic ruling Zanu-PF party and its government.

I am grateful to MDC Alliance political party which said that Zimbabweans should not go to strain the healthcare of South Africa or UK because Zimbabwe should provide competitive healthcare facilities.

Charlton Hwende has emphasised on many occasions that the Zimbabweans who are seeking medical treatments in China, South Africa, or UK have lost faith in Zimbabwean dilapidated healthcare system.

The Zanu-PF government should urgently reform the healthcare systems in Zimbabwe and create an environment which prevents Zimbabweans from straining South Africa healthcare or other foreign countries.

If the Zanu-PF government and president Emerson Mnangagwa fail to improve medical facilities, provide adequate medical resources, and reward nurses accordingly, Emmerson Mnangagwa should resign because other countries such as South African hospitals cannot be strained by Zimbabweans and carry the burden of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s incompetence.

Tapiwa Muskwe

MDC Alliance Activist

Studley Rd

Stockwell

SW4 6RY

London