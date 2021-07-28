CNN reporter Donie O'Sullivan's documentary is nominated for an Emmy award

Having shone a light on the range and depth of conspiracy theories that have gripped sections of American society in recent years, CNN politics and tech correspondent Donie O'Sullivan is in line for an Emmy award, America's prestigious annual television honours.

While he's outlined numerous stories of disinformation since the Covid outbreak, the April 2020 story of how US military reservist Maatje Benassi ended up at the centre of a patient-zero conspiracy theory after going to Wuhan for a military sports event is a prescient reminder of the effect of the online phenomenon on people's lives.