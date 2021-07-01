Letters to the Editor: Pandemic — Let's not forget last Christmas 

For those complaining about indoor dining, remember what happened last Christmas?

The popular view was “let’s have a Christmas”. The science was not of this view. As things turned out, for many it was their last Christmas. So those shouting for “a summer”, take note.

Science is very reliable. Facts and data and scientific methods (modelling) are far more dependable than “an opinion” of which we are hearing many. I am in favour of the scientific approach. Let’s wait.

Eddie Cotter

Ballinhassig

Co Cork

Uncertainty about ethos of maternity hospital

A statement issued by 42 consultants at the National Maternity Hospital recently confirms that “all obstetric, neonatal and gynaecological care within Irish law is currently being provided in Holles Street” including “terminations, tubal ligation, transgender and assisted reproduction services”. This is not in question. The NMH in Holles Street is not a Catholic hospital.

The clinicians are adamant that they “will not countenance any restriction on our practice - based on religion”. But the “cast-iron guarantee” that they insist on has not yet been issued.

As matters stand, the clinicians are not in a position to give assurances about clinical independence at the new hospital.

It is not yet clear what the status of the new National Maternity Hospital will be in terms of ownership and governance, despite protracted negotiations between the State and St Vincent’s.

In recent weeks, members of the Oireachtas, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, have expressed concerns about the governance structure presently under consideration. Contrary to Professor William Reville (Catholic ethos and maternity hospital, Irish Examiner, Letters, June 29) I believe that there is much uncertainty about whether Catholic ethics will be applied in the new hospital.

Dr Don O’Leary

Mallow

Co Cork

Vaccination rollout at Cork City Hall

I would like to say a million thanks to all of the vaccination staff at City Hall, Cork. I was so impressed by all of their professionalism, kindness and efficiency. Credit where credit is due. Well done to you all and keep up the great work.

Martin A H

Leemount House

Carrigrohane

Co Cork

Religious ethos in schools

In his article of June 28 David Graham says that ‘Religious ethos should no longer be allowed flourish in our schools’.

The truth is that a religious ethos underlies the coherent public values on which our society rests.

That depends on the basic religious ethic of love of neighbour.

It underlies all our democratic and legal institutions and was and still is visible during the pandemic.

The fact that it is not always put into practice, even by those who preach it, does not undermine its validity.

In a social and economic situation in which we try to recognise all as equals, we should be conscious of the ethic of love of neighbour.

Contrary to what David Graham says, that means that one way we might recognise it is in our schools.

A Leavy

Sutton

Dublin 13

Covid ID: Surveillance state already here!

It is surprising that those in government are struggling to devise a method of implementing the Nphet suggestion that only vaccinated citizens should be allowed to socialise publicly indoors. (“Vaccine IDs for indoor dining labelled ‘completely bananas”, Irish Examiner, 30/6). When a person is vaccinated, place a small indelible ink stain under the skin which can be shown whenever required to gain entry to restricted places.

And there is no need to be concerned that such a practice might create a two-tier Surveillance State, we are already far along that road as things stand. If there is any doubt about that, apart from the growing numbers of CCTV cameras that now festoon every street corner, ask the homeless, those waiting in long queues for healthcare, others whose educational needs are unmet, and the many who simply cannot access the justice system to seek redress if they disagree.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Sligo

What a soccer tonic

While the latest Nphet advice was about to rap the nation’s solar plexus, the ‘beautiful game’ or in Pele’s words ‘O Jogo Bonito’ was applying a real ‘shot in the arm’ to many. Four nations, 14 goals, remarkable recoveries, extra time, cliff hanging finishes, heartbreak and ecstasy, the ingredients of a ‘Magic Monday’ vaccine, courtesy of Euro 2020.

Michael Gannon

Kilkenny

I’m happy to wait for herd immunity

Personally, I won’t be considering indoor meals or drinks in any establishment, until such time

when there are sufficient people vaccinated to be considered herd immunity.

It must be remembered that the vaccinations do not give 100% immunity, so to have an unvaccinated person, regardless of their age, hovering over me for my order, is simply dangerous.

So, I feel the Government’s stance on reopening indoor hospitality has not been well thought out and could well cause a spike in cases, given the Delta strain.

Thomas Harpur

Ross

Castlemaine

Co Kerry