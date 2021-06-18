Letters to the Editor: Gardaí will have powers for invasion of privacy

I am writing in relation to the Irish Examiner article 'Very concerning’: Experts worry over new powers for gardaí.

This new bill gives gardaí the right to invade privacy. What if an innocent individual who has never committed a crime is forced to give their password for phones or computers?

What if someone who cannot remember their password that easy ends up being pestered for them? What if a technical glitch leads to an innocent person, especially one with no knowledge of the glitch, being pestered by gardaí to give their username and password?

I may be a supporter of law enforcement, and I have deep regard for our police force, but in my opinion this new policy is illegal and there should be a U-turn on this policy.

Stewart Lynch

Kilcormac

Co Offaly

Too much power for any police force

This is a way too much power for any police force to have, we all have a right to our privacy.

Tony Flaherty

Cork

Gardaí need power to tackle criminals

About time that gardaí get proper powers to deal with crime; fighting with one hand behind your back only makes life easier for criminals.

Pat O Neill

Caherdavin

Limerick

Civil rights being stripped bit by bit

I feel our rights to free speech and our right to privacy are been taking away bit by bit. Our government is a joke; they don’t care about the Irish people.

Nora Farrell Byrne

Drumalee Drive

Dublin 7

Doubts about data retained by gardaí

I am very concerned with the proposed powers suggested for An Garda Síochána. On one hand we have privacy laws and data protection legislation, but now this.

How can this protect the private citizen when we have no control over how this data is stored, who is going to have access to it and how long this data will be kept?

This is not acceptable.

Tommy Fox

Craughwell

Galway

Laws out of place in a democratic state

This is not China, nor is it Russia, but if it was we would say that is what happens when you don’t have democracy. Remember it’s OK till they knock on your door. And yes your children will be next.

Patrick Connolly

Oakcourt Park

Dublin 20

Garda Powers Bill is simply draconian

It is absolutely shocking to see a law come into effect that will have a serious effect on our human rights ... draconian is what it is.

The people in power need to wake up. How dare they inflict this upon people of this country

Andrew Kindillon

Chapelizod

Dublin 20

Worrying level of power for gardaí

I think that An Garda Síochána having the legal authority to demand you hand over your mobile phone and then demand you tell them your password is a massive step too far.

I am extremely worried as to the level of power being given to the gardaí.

I believe it is totally unwarranted and will be abused.

Daniel O Keeffe

Cork city

Living conditions for Traveller families

I am writing in response to an Irish Examiner article on Travellers' living conditions in the site in Cork City Travellers on ‘unsafe’ Cork halting site accept two of 20 housing offers.

I would like to commend Cllr Ken O’Flynn on his honest and upfront response.

Who has left the rubbish there? Who allowed their living conditions to go into disrepair? Where is the responsibility here?

We are all responsible for keeping our homes in good repair and paying for our rubbish removal; why should Cork City Council be responsible here?

Our taxes pay for this. I am paying for my own rubbish and theirs; I object.

The site and accommodation has been provided for them and it is the inhabitants who should be fined by the ombudsman.

They should be made to clean up their own waste like the rest of us do.

I am all for people’s rights but let’s be fair and have equal rights.

If I litter I get fined; if others litter we send round the cleaners.

Valerie Quinn

Co Cork

Minister mistaken on vaccine effects

Simon Harris clearly does not understand what the vaccine does.

With reference to your article Fully vaccinated arrivals should not have to undergo quarantine, says Harris, I find it very disturbing that a minister is once again showing his lack of knowledge, when it comes to the safety of the public.

The vaccine does not provide immunity from contracting Covid-19. It enhances a person’s immune system and greatly reduces the risk of becoming ill to the extent of needing hospitalisation.

It does not prevent people from carrying the virus, or from passing it to others.

Keith Michael

Clonakilty

Co Cork

Leo loses plot on Irish unification

I am writing in relation to your article 'A new state, designed together’ — Leo Varadkar calls for Irish unification. This is absolutely not going to happen.

Although years ago I thought it would be a good idea; I do not now.

I think Leo has lost the plot.

Declan Corry

Co Clare

No unification with backward NI

Unification is more complicated than Leo Varadkar is stating.

The Republic of Ireland is embracing an awful lot of modern issues and moving on in an inclusive human world. Northern Ireland however, is entrenched in a static culture of traditions and identities.

Flags, marches and disrespect are to the fore and it will take another generation to become more open-minded and inclusive.

The past is always worth remembering but it shouldn’t continue to define you. Sadly this is the way of Northern Ireland’s politics and customs.

Jim McGann

Caherdavin Heights

Limerick

Dingle streetscape is being destroyed

‘If you build it, they will come’ — that appears to be the mantra along the Quay in Dingle, where the streetscape is being destroyed in efforts to rope in the tourists.

It appears everything is up for grabs in the fallout from the pandemic and Dingle, with its remodelling into a Temple Bar-type destination, is the latest victim.

I do not recall seeing a planning application for the erection of these pavement constructs; if Kerry County Council is turning a blind eye to these developments, it should hang its head in shame.

The normal construction of enclosed footpath dining areas is of a temporary nature — decorative canvas slung on metal frames, all of which can be removed off-season.

When the government announced the spurious concept of an ‘outdoor summer’, I don’t think it meant that this type of reckless free-for-all should be pursued to achieve it.

How far are we in Dingle willing to go for the tourist dollar and, whilst doing so, denying our heritage along the way?

When the tourists are gone, the people of Dingle will be left with these ugly enclosures, and the traders will lock their doors (which is customary in January and February) and retire to their residences outside of town.

I believe that this latest development is an example of the lack of respect shown to Dingle, and its citizens, by commercial interests in the town.

Mairtín O’Concubhair

Daingean Uí Chúis

Ciarraí

Double blow for mica homeowners

Bad enough to have your house wrecked by bad regulation, it’s unforgivable that homeowners would be ‘dealt’ a double blow by having their lives wrecked by government dithering, penny-pinching, and inaction.

Kevin T Finn

Mitchelstown

Co Cork