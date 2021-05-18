Letters to the Editor: Palestinians enduring an inhumane level of suffering

Aine Hutchinson, Psychotherapist MIAHIP, MIACP, ICP, CQSW; Arlene Healy, Psychotherapist, MSw, CQSW, Adv Dip Supervision; Mary Jennings, Focusing and Mindfulness Practitioner, MA,MTAI, Mem TIFI; Eamon McMahon, Retired Psychotherapist and Social Worker, CQSW, MSc Psychotherapy; and Carmel O’Hara, Psychotherapist, MICP, ACI, FTAI, Mindfulness Teachers Assoc of Ireland
In a world that has mostly embraced the plethora of positives and upsides of legalising marijuana (both medicinally and recreationally), Ireland seems to still be naively clinging onto faux virtuous ideals from an intolerant past.
I plan to visit Cork at the end of July, and I’d love to get in touch with any local historians, relatives of Lynch and those close to him in the period. I can be contacted through my website here.