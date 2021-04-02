Letters to the Editor: Trans rights issues are going under the radar

I read with interest Sandra Duffy’s article Irish Examiner, ( Gender Recognition Act is a testament to Ireland’s ability to cherish all our children equally, March 31) expressing her concern about “allegations that the inception of the Gender Recognition Act (GRA) was in some way rushed, underhand or private, and that insufficient consultation with the public was undertaken before its enactment”.

We now know thanks to a report published in November 2019 by legal firm Dentons, with the Thomson Reuters Foundation and IGLYO (International Lesbian, Gay, Transgender Youth Organisation) that there was a concerted campaign to do exactly what this article suggests otherwise.

In speaking about the “highly successful” implementation of GRA in Ireland, part of the report states “...In Ireland, activists directly lobbied individual politicians and tried to keep press coverage to a minimum in order to avoid this issue.” “...Trans advocates can possibly be much more strategic by trying to pass legislation ‘under the radar’ by latching trans rights legislation on to more popular legal reforms (e.g. marriage equality), rather than taking more combative public facing approaches.”

So the campaign did seek to be ‘underhand or private’, by attaching to as it says ‘more popular legal reforms’, and we know the marriage equality campaign was certainly (and rightly) popular. And by avoiding public consultation and press coverage.

Jacky Stewart

Crumlin, Dublin 12

Trans topic needs public discussion

I find Dr Sandra Duffy’s article on the Gender Recognition Act of 2015 misleading.

The progress of Dr Foy’s case through the judicial and legislative process, which Dr Duffy outlines, can in no way be construed as a national debate.

We need only ask ourselves if we remember this issue being discussed in the public arena to answer the question of whether or not there was any such debate. It would perhaps have looked something like the Marriage Equality Referendum.

Perhaps now would be a good time to talk about this topic at length in the public sphere.

Jean Cross

Ballinrobe

Co Mayo

Who is at bigger risk of getting Covid?

In Wednesday’s paper, you quote Leo Varadkar as follows: “Say if [you have] a 35-year-old garda or a 35-year-old teacher. Are they at more risk or less risk than a 60-year-old factory worker or a 60-year-old retail worker? It’s actually the 60-year-old.”

Deputy Varadkar is narrowing the definition of “at risk” to suit his Government’s decision.

It’s not as simple as he states. While it is true that the older one is, the greater the risk is if one catches the disease, any competent risk analysis must also take into account the likelihood of one catching the disease.

The teacher, garda or SNA is at far greater risk of catching Covid at work than the factory or retail worker who in turn is at far greater risk than those working from or in the home.

The entire risk must be assessed rather than the clinical risk.

Pat Kennedy BE, MSc, FIChemE

Douglas

Cork

Cut out the unfair criticism of gardaí

Gardaí the length and breadth of this country have been at the coal face of the fight against the pandemic. They are the only ‘blue light’ emergency service to be effectively snubbed for priority vaccination.

Gardaí are the only 'blue light' service still waiting for vaccines. Your article regarding haircuts Eight gardaí have hair cut at Pearse Street Garda Station is beneath your reputation as a reputable broadsheet, and that of your political editor.

Gardaí are working together in confined situations, day in, day out on 12-hour shifts over the past year. They sit beside each other in patrol cars unable to socially distance.

There is an internal stipulation that a male garda must keep their hair to a certain length. If members travelled solely to avail of a haircut, or an external professional barber was brought in — then perhaps you would have a story.

But as you rightfully point out, that was not the case here. It appears you simply had space to fill and were willing to stoop low.

Graham O’Neill

Ashbourne, Meath

Inappropriate TV coverage of Covid

RTÉ has won an inaugural award for showing us the struggle between life and death of severe cases of hospitalised Covid-19 people.

I cannot be alone in feeling such a TV programme was an utterly disgraceful indulgence on the part of the film-makers, and RTÉ, particularly.

What point did this programme serve, apart from adding unnecessarily to terrible fear? Intrusive.

It was nothing more than a ratings-gathering exercise, which is totally inappropriate.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork

Essence of Easter is very important

Easter is especially important this year. The recent minor freedoms that we have been afforded following a tumultuous annus horribilis promise hope for the future.

Humans are instinctively thoughtful creatures that seek deep meaning. We value rituals, religious or secular.

We exist in diverse, multi-faith and multicultural communities. Easter should be a moment of national unity transcending the affiliated faith traditions.

The archetype of the season should be dismantled. Therefore, the essence of Easter should be deconstructed, broadened and the significance distilled.

The primary festival of Christianity is Easter and it can be linked with Covid because both are experiences of death.There is a unique opportunity this Good Friday to commemorate the 4,687 individuals that have died from Covid-19.

In addition, the Resurrection is a template for rebirth and renewal in a post Covid society.

There should be a ‘Christmas Spirit’ equivalent for the Easter season, illustrating the sacrifice, forgiveness and humanity exhibited during the coronavirus pandemic irrespective of religious faith. Society should invest in mutual dialogue and cohesion.

We need catharsis and collective meaning after an horrific and tragic year. Thus, the joy of indulgence will be a particularly pleasurable experience to cherish this Easter following the existential insecurity of 2020.

Sarah Conroy

New Ross

Co Wexford

Religious services restricted at Easter

The Government’s latest plan for the gradual easing of restrictions will have done little to raise people’s spirits. Particularly disappointing was the omission of even a minimal lifting of restrictions on services during this Holy Week, the high point of the Christian year.

It is ironic too that these services will be happening in the part of Ireland still under British jurisdiction while in the part of our island under an Irish government there will be nothing.

John Glennon

Hollywood

Co Wicklow

Catholics come in all different shades

Nick Foley in his letter writes that “no one is obliged to be a Catholic”.

Yes, that is true (except for children baptised unknowingly into the Church at birth) but I believe that there are there are other Catholics like myself who believe in gay marriage and who would still hold on to their faith even in a way similar to how the early followers of Jesus faced lions and still kept their faith in Jesus!

Sean O’Brien

Kilrush

Co Clare

Don’t ignore nuclear option

Since the Citizens’ Assembly, renewable energy seems to have become a synonym for sustainable, safe, low carbon energy, causing a complete negation of low-carbon nuclear energy among government parties.

As a result of this ‘no-mention’ policy there is little public understanding of new low-carbon, small-plant nuclear energy option for providing the basic supply when the wind is not blowing, nor the sun shining.

We should not be talking about a comparison between renewables and nuclear; they have different parts to play in an efficient, low-carbon, electricity system.

Wind and solar are not ‘on demand’, they are irregular and unreliable.

Nuclear should take the low-carbon, base-load position to replace high-carbon natural gas.

Even if legal barriers to nuclear were removed it is unlikely that a working reactor (SMR) could be in place before the early 2030s.

It would be worth the wait if the national policy then included a proportion of nuclear energy, gradually replacing high-carbon natural gas and significantly lowering our carbon emissions.

Anne Baily

Carrick-on-Suir

Co Tipperary

RTÉ high earners

How has it come about that RTÉ top broadcasters earn between €400,000-500,000 annually? This is unjustified. The Government and RTÉ have to call a halt to those high earnings immediately.

Edward Mahon

Clonskeagh

Dublin 14