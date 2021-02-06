Your view: Saluting the gardaí who rose to dance challenge

Pakistanis salute gardaí who rose to dance dare

This week, a delightful surprise met all of us as we logged into our social media accounts/emails.

An Garda Síochána responded to the Jerusalema challenge after a Twitter suggested they follow in the footsteps of Swiss police and respond to the challenge.

That tweet became viral and all would have been forgotten had it not been for the cute dance video that An Garda Síochána released.

I don’t know how many times I saw that Jerusalema video challenge since it was posted, but each time I watch it I am filled with happiness — this is coming from a strong sense of belonging to Ireland.

Where I am originally from, police usually are not that kind and thoughtful.

Truth be told this gesture by the gardaí overwhelmed us Pakistanis and we truly thank them from the bottom of our hearts, specifically for their untiring, selfless duty in this pandemic.

They have been the silent, unappreciated frontliners and I can absolutely understand how hard it would have been for them to stop the general public from normal activities that are otherwise routine.

Back in Galway during my PhD days I remember how after the Charlie Hebdo terror attack in 2015 we were a little scared, and gardaí approached us saying to not worry at all and let them know if we face any uncomfortable incident.

This is the Ireland I have fallen in love with during the 10 years I have been here, and this is the Ireland I want to continue to see.

The George Nchenko tragedy did scare me but the Jerusalema Challenge renewed a new hope in me; let’s keep up the fight to make this country a lovely place.

Arjumand Younus

Clonskeagh, Dublin 14

Political, economic realities of North

It didn’t take long for the bully-boy tactics of loyalism to emerge in the unionist campaign to undermine the Northern Ireland protocol. The Taoiseach Micheál Martin seems to have been taken by surprise, describing it as a sinister and ugly development.

Arlene Foster is clearly under pressure from the hardliners in the DUP who pushed for Brexit in the first place. While condemning the threats against inspection staff at Larne port, she has called for “the immediate removal of the Northern Ireland protocol”. What does she propose to replace it with?

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, for her part, gave the loyalists an open invitation with the decision to invoke Article 16 to stop Covid vaccines entering the North.

It is perhaps revealing that, barely a month into its existence, the protocol has already come under pressure from both ends — the unionists who see themselves as being gradually prised out of the UK and into a united Ireland, and the EU political elite, who are determined to prevent any leakage out of their single market.

Is it just teething problems, as some would suggest, or does it point to inherent structural contradictions in the protocol itself, which attempts to square the circle of leaving Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom while keeping it apparently in the EU at the same time? The time may not be right for a debate on a united island and a Border poll — one wonders if the time would ever be right — but unionism and nationalism alike may be forced to have a real and honest debate about how to deal with the political and economic realities they face.

John Glennon

Hollywood, Co Wicklow

A nation moved

by Lynsey’s case

A brave mother was rightfully hailed a hero to all right thinking people in Ireland as she told how she had secured her family’s future — one she fears she may not be around to see. Lynsey Bennett, aged 32, who is seriously ill with cervical cancer, settled her case in the High Court this week over the alleged misinterpretation of her smear slides. It is unfortunate she had to go through the trauma of the courts to get a settlement.

The whole country was moved by her interview on TV.

Hopefully now she can have more quality time with Zoe, 12, and Hailee, 7, the ones that love her the most.

Noel Harrington

Kinsale, Co Cork

Safety of Irish

cities exposed

As an Irish person, the death of Mongolian-native Urantsetseg Tserendorj fills me with sadness, shame and anger.

This lady was allegedly stabbed as she left her cleaning job in Dublin’s prestigious IFSC.

In my previous job in Dublin two of the cleaners were young women from Mongolia. I have never come across more hard-working and decent people.

Ms Tserendorj, a mother of two, is only the latest victim to be failed by Ireland’s political, legal, and policing elites.

Why is it that so many people don’t feel safe walking in many Irish cities at night?How long are we going to tolerate this scandal?

Karl Martin

Bayside, Dublin 13

Vaccinate teachers, SNAs as priority

Both my wife and I are 75 years old and dealing with underlying health conditions. We have followed the HSE health guidelines re Covid-19 from the outset and thankfully we’re OK.

Just an observation: If you want all pupils back in school ASAP, vaccinate the teachers and SNAs as a priority and get the kids back to school safely.

Political Ireland get your heads out of dark places and stop prevaricating.

Peter Mulvany

Conquer Hill Road

Dublin D3

Terminology on mental health irks

The terminology we use for mental health does my head in.

A classic example is: “It’s OK not to be OK”. Nonsense. My mental health is about me. It is about me fighting for my normality. Why do professionals try to normalise how we feel using fad statements?

Why can we not accept that mental health is a problem and it is not OK? It is not OK that there are insufficient resources to help people.

Just say you broke your leg. By not treating the leg immediately with a support measure (cast), it can have long-lasting medical complications.

I have never heard a professional say “you know what….. Your leg is broken, that is OK now. Sure leave it for a while, be positive, it will be grand if you put a bit of weight on it”.

I have never heard that scenario because it would be just stupid.

Some will argue using such terminology is about being positive about your mental health. Yes, be positive. But one must be realistic of the dynamics of your thinking process. It is not a one fix solution, such as a cast.

A similar statement frequently used in mental health: “There is a light at the end of the tunnel”. Should I not get a torch while I wait for this light?

Why are we conditioned into saying these flowery statements?

“During my journey”. I was on a journey? Journey to where? Having mental health issues is not a journey.

“Journey” glamorises the process. It can be tortuous, with many bumps. But as long as we fight to keep our heads above water then we will see an end goal.

Una McGuinness

Co Mayo

These health pay rates sickening

As a citizen of the Republic of Ireland, I seek a more caring and just health system. The secretary of the Department of Health earning an annual salary of €292,000, where already they have a HSE chief on €350,000, makes me uncomfortable.

It promotes a society in which the money is the primary evaluation of quality.

At the beginning of the pandemic, social criticism was hurled at those who hoarded toilet rolls. The cry was, “you only need so much — leave some for the rest of us — we must learn to share”.

The Government urges us to think collectively; we must act with unity and are responsible for one another.

Such calls for social unity are in stark contrast to the divisions of income being proposed.

These pay rates promote divisions and foster resentment, with trainee nurses, drafted into the frontline in the Covid-19 battle earning only a tiny fraction of that.

A more equitable distribution of resources would develop harmony throughout the health service and be more in keeping with our shared times.

Fergus Quinlan

Co Clare