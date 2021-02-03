Letters to the Editor: Profit motive is greatest barrier to a fairer society

I disagree with the assessment that Covid has ruined Micheál Martin’s chances of leaving a legacy as Taoiseach (Irish Examiner, February 1). Mr Martin is the author of his unpopularity and is refusing or failing to see the error of his ways.

What Covid did was amplify the gaping flaws in policies he helped formulate and implement over three decades. The ‘small government’ ideology that was imported by governments led by Bertie Ahern, of which Mr Martin was a senior member, saw the wholesale dismantling of public services as outsourcing and privatisation was prioritised. Everything must have the potential to make a buck or two for someone in the in-crowd.

The main fallout of this has seen the two-tier health system built on vast amounts of State funds being channelled into luxurious private healthcare while the public system creaks and groans under the strain caused by underfunding.

And it is the same in housing, with schemes such as HAP seeing billions being thrown at private landlords instead of the construction of affordable homes. Citizens simply cannot access a decent, secure place to live at an affordable cost.

We have a government that is building huge barriers between citizens and basic necessities and leaving them beholden to, and at the whim of, those with wealth — and in the process, exposed to being ruthlessly exploited.

Things cannot be changed overnight, but policies that see the State take hands-on control of the provision of social goods — removing the profit motive — would see a better, fairer and more decent society emerge over time. And if done with conviction this would eradicate once and for all the spectre of homelessness and hospital waiting lists and would provide all citizens the opportunity to live a decent life.

Mr Martin can change his legacy but time is most certainly not on his side.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Sligo





No qualifications to become a politician

I refer to Michael A Moriarty’s letter We just need strong leadership (Irish Examiner, February 1) in his quest for strong and effective leadership in this country, something which he claims not to have seen for some time now.

I fully subscribe to this view as, invariably, leadership is not learned at the parish pump.

Leadership is nurtured, and is about learning listening skills, understanding and compassion. It is about courage, experience, integrity, charisma and more education.

The only career that I am aware of in this country that applicants do not require some educational qualificational standards is a politician. Enough said.

Ray Cawley

Douglas

Cork





Has power gone to Holohan’s head?

When chief medical officer Tony Holohan gets a bit annoyed — as in the case of Ryanair — he is quick to let the country know he is in charge of everything — even holiday arrangements.

It’s all gone to his head I fear, and is there any way he can be reined in before he ensures the Irish will never again work or make up our own minds about anything?

I mean, it’s not as if he has got a lot correct from his crystal ball gazing up to now, is it?

Tony only manages to give us updates after events have already occurred.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork





Tolerance for Brexit as it beds down

The political reaction to the EU’s “jeopardy” with regard to the Article 16 protocol is very understandable albeit somewhat over histrionic in my view.

There are bound to be a number of bedding down difficulties with regard to the Brexit agreement now and for sometime to come that will perturb both parties to the agreement and if such challenges can be dealt with as swiftly and with the propriety shown in this instance then space for festering acrimony will be very limited indeed.

We have to get beyond our ultra sensitivity with regard to the border and the EU will have to become more sensitive to Irish border politics, both of these requirements may have, in the longer term, been well served by this regrettable incident.

Michael Gannon

Thomas’ Sq

Kilkenny

Contamination of EU single market

Is there any evidence that Covid-19 vaccine doses were being carried across the land border from the Republic to Northern Ireland?

And if so, could the Irish Government not have simply asked the UK government for its co-operation in suppressing any unauthorised part of that traffic?

Why do Dublin and Brussels both automatically assume that London is out to steal their vaccines, in the same way that they seem to assume that London would be content to see non-compliant goods being carried across the border in the opposite direction to contaminate the EU single market?

Dr DR Cooper

Maidenhead

Berkshire

England





Praise for Covid-19 testing processing

Like many, I’ve been under the weather recently, and in order for me to get a fresh NCT, my GP sent me for a Covid-19 test.

The process from start to finish was slick, efficient and professional.

With all the radio static about lockdowns, political power plays and vaccine rollout, it is easy to overlook that Ireland has designed and deployed a testing process that we, as a nation, should be proud of and thankful for.

Gregory Higgins

Carrignavar

Co Cork





Risky vaccination programme in UK

The row about the EU and the AstraZeneca vaccine has been a handy smokescreen for the fact that the UK is taking serious risks with its vaccination campaign.

Firstly, they have extended the gap to 12 weeks between the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccinations (with no data to support this decision) which means those recipients have been entered into a clinical trial; secondly, the AstraZeneca vaccine being administered to people over 60 means these recipients too have been entered into a clinical trial as there was no evidence about its efficacy in that age group.

But, no risks taken with England’s Queen Elizabeth II. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was planned for the UK head of state. I bet her second dose was given after the recommended time of three weeks.

Alison Hackett

Dun Laoghaire

Co Dublin





Failure is an equally valid option, Davy

“Failure’s not an option” is the mantra Davy Fitzgerald barks out in RTÉ’s new series Davy’s Toughest Team.

Not only is this a dangerous message to be pushing into our homes, but I think it is also wrong. If failure is not an option then neither is success — and where does that leave us?

An option, by its very definition, suggests something that is or may be chosen.

It’s my hunch that most people set out in life with some end goal in mind; some get there while others fall far short, dust themselves down and reset their targets. Beckett said: “Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better.”

So, for what it’s worth, I’d suggest to Davy and his team that even if failure appears to be an unavailable option in the short term, it sure as hell is the best and most enduring teacher in the long run.

Kevin McEvoy

Drumcondra

Dublin