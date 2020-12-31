Letters to the Editor: Our Brexit negotiators ‘defended’ Ireland

In his letter of December 30 (Irish Examiner), Robert Sullivan tells us that Britain was “not kowtowing to European demands” when it voted for, and negotiated the terms of, Brexit.

He is right. All the demands were from Britain.

Otherwise, there would have been no need for Brexit.

But he is not right when he says that there was “much negativity from our Dáil towards Westminster”.

All that our public representatives in the negotiations were doing was defending this country from the declaration of economic war, and the assault on the operation of the Good Friday Agreement, that resulted from the British vote for Brexit.

Mr Sullivan ignores the fact that Brexit is a more fundamental declaration than just departure from the EU.

In relation to the EU, it reduces the UK to a third country.

But for the hard attitude taken by the Irish negotiators, Brexit would have meant a hard border in Ireland and the end of the Good Friday Agreement.

The latter is an international agreement signed by the UK with a former colony, Ireland, to draw a line under centuries of rule.

Together with the visit of Britain’s queen, the Good Friday Agreement was a statement of goodwill by both sides to end centuries-long conflict.

It involved changes to the Irish Constitution and was approved by a massive majority in both parts of Ireland.

If Irish politicians had not defended our position in the Brexit negotiations, a hard border would have been reinstalled on this island.

If that had happened, there was little hope that we could step back and recover that goodwill.

In that case, it is doubtful that British prime minister Boris Johnson’s negotiations could remotely have been declared a “resounding victory”, as Robert Sullivan declared them to be.

A Leavy

Sutton,

Dublin 13





Donegal fishermen were cast aside

As happened in 1973 upon our accession to the European Economic Community, Donegal’s fishermen have been thrown under the bus. This appears to have been done to save British prime minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit blushes and to mend his hand on Scottish independence. It won’t save his blushes and it will do little or nothing to prevent Scottish independence.

The political, moral, and democratic logic of Scottish independence is now becoming inexorable. So, the Irish Government should prepare the ground for that, because it will be very relevant to Ireland.

If the Scottish leave the UK, they will quickly apply to rejoin the EU. Scotland has numerous deep-water ports. Sea lanes through the Arctic are likely to open in the era of climate change. The EU is acutely aware of this prospect. Climate change is already causing havoc, but it will also drastically change the way EU businesses transit their freight to China and Asia.

In the 21st century, the only certainty is change. These changes will present enormous opportunities to Glasgow, Belfast, Aberdeen — and Donegal.

Read More Scottish MPs vote against consent for Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal

All of those things are a long way off for a family trying to earn a living from fishing, but the crucial thing for Donegal to fasten upon, in the short- and medium-term, is this: Johnson has defined Brexit in a way that is not ‘done’. The Brexit deal is not an immovable tombstone.

Despite Johnson’s rhetorical flourishes, the deal will be quietly refined on an ongoing basis, as Britain’s needs become clearer to the British public.

This will happen quickly. As this occurs, and new horses are traded, the restoration of what has been taken from Donegal’s fishermen should be the Government’s priority.

Britain is going to want stuff back: Things it hasn’t thought of and issues it hasn’t faced up to. It will be an on-going negotiation.

Donegal’s fishing industry deserves to be front and centre in those revisions.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart,

Co Donegal





Many reasons to be thankful for our EU membership

The European Union has saved lives, coming out of two world wars with immense loss of life, suffering and destruction. Great good has come out of this socioeconomic unity of purpose between contributing states.

Conflict, loss of life and suffering have been averted on the island of Ireland because of the Good Friday Agreement, co-guarantored between the European Union and the USA. This international agreement was recognised and registered with the United Nations, then with the UK and the Irish Republic, also together in the EU.

Social justice, equality, intentions for fairness and a level of acceptance, allied to a recognition of equal rights, go a long way towards reducing causes of conflict — more so than weapons.

We see the advantage of being in the European Union in a time of a global pandemic, with our access to vaccines as a result, given the news that states on their own will face challenges, with less-well-off states maybe not getting the vaccine before 2022.

The members of the European Union, World Health Organisation and UN are among advocates for more equity among pharmalogical corporations and should be able to realise that it would avert conflict now, and in the future, to seek to enable less-well-off states and populations to have access to vaccines in a fair manner. A quarter of humanity is affected.

Even on a day when UK security services moved on alleged militant, armed republican sympathisers, as allegedly carried out, the government of the UK was moving legislation that would have put aside the Irish Protocol, agreed only some several months before between the EU and UK in negotiations on the UK’s Brexit talks. If enacted, it would in turn have had a severe ill effect on the Good Friday Agreement.

Many people in the European Union were involved, alongside ones from the USA, over many years with negotiators in the UK and Ireland. All those involved were highly aware of the need to ensure social justice.

Negotiators were conscious of suffering and the effects of conflict, violence, coercion, and surveillance. Negotiators on all sides abided and endured responsibility for years through the acceptance of the Good Friday Agreement as a settlement for peace on the island of Ireland. John Hume’s enduring and abiding determination went far to ensure acceptance of the Good Friday Agreement — his statesmanship present.

We could imagine spectacles like destroyers or aircraft carriers being tasked to show force over fishing ground rights or access in sea lanes around European states, if we did not have our European Union. Thankfully 27 states have their European Union.

Tom Ryan

Doon

Co Limerick





Ring in new year, but safely online

Although 2020 is coming to a close, it’s more important than ever for everyone to continue being vigilant about Covid-19 safety practices, like social distancing, wearing of face masks, and limiting person-to-person contact as much as possible.

The main theme is that individuals should limit their gatherings to include direct households only, so as to lower the risk of Covid-19 spreading.

That means your New Year’s Eve plans should amount to staying at home.

But that doesn’t mean that your New Year’s Eve plans have to be boring! Not at all.

Zoom calls and Google Meet have become a staple for holiday celebrations this year, and they’re a great way to gather all of your loved-ones virtually to ring in the new year.

Despite the challenges, it’s important to acknowledge all of the good parts of the year, and you can easily do so with a thoughtful virtual toast.

Plan a time to call up your friends and loved ones, so you can all raise a glass to getting through 2020. Thank goodness for the computer technology that allows us to still be in contact with our nearest and dearest, even if we are not in the same room, or even the same building.

So let’s raise a virtual toast to a happy new year.

Anthony Woods

Ennis,

Co Clare





Donald Trump is most admired

The annual Gallup poll for the most admired man in the world has placed Donald Trump at the top of the list and not for the first time.

One of the problems with politics and polls is that not always is the result what you expected or wanted.

I can accept that Michelle Obama was the most admired woman in the world, but at the same stage shouldn’t it now be the most admired person?

Interestingly, the top people for the 20th century only included three politicians in the top 10, with Mother Teresa being the most admired. Doing charitable works is more important and produces a better outcome for many.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Box Hill

Vic Melbourne

Australia