September should be sacrosanct for GAA

As a long-standing GAA member I think the proposal to play next year’s All-Ireland finals in July is ludicrous.

Of course nothing stays the same and change is inevitable. I know that and I know one cannot hold back the tide.

What really annoys the hell out of me though is change for the sake of change or for no good reason. Some readers here might have absolutely not a bit of interest in sport, fair enough, but I bet even non-sporting types associate the month of September with the All-Ireland finals.

Maybe you’ve never been to a Munster final let alone an All-Ireland final but ask most people the dates for the GAA finals and they’ll know. We all knew, the world knew and every child returning to school looked forward to the glory of September Sundays.

This new proposal would literally mean that once ‘pre season’ training starts in November or December the next time a club would see it’s inter-county star would be seven months later. Isn’t that professionalism? Wouldn’t it be ironic that the GAA which places great store on promoting Gaelic games, especially on TV and other similar outlets, adopted a ‘Grand Plan’ where there wouldn’t be a major game broadcast from July until February. Crazy or what?

For close on a century the GAA built up September as the big month, the bedrock of Irish sport. Now we want to throw all that away.

We have a great sporting organisation in the GAA and it nearly breaks my heart to see what we’re doing to it. Am I mad? Yes hopping and raging mad, about the way that inter-county team managers are now the real power brokers in this association and the GAA hierarchy don’t seem to care. The GAA will try and ‘sell’ this by claiming it gives certainty to club players, the only certainty is that the GAA is becoming more and more of an elitist organisation. Back in 2009 I was involved in a project honouring and remembering the founders of the GAA. We certainly have departed very far from their aims. I have given my time and effort for over 50 years to the GAA as a volunteer but if we are going to become a two-tier organisation, volunteers will walk away and it will become difficult to replace them.

John Arnold,

Fermoy, Co Cork

Brian Gavin: A cheap shot at decent sportsmen

Brian Gavin, your insinuation that Mayo are blaming referee David Coldrick for their All-Ireland final defeat is a total disgrace (“Brian Gavin: Mayo should blame themselves for defeat, not David Coldrick”, Irish Examiner Sport, December 21).

Read Eoghan Cormican’s column, James Horan talks about football only, he does not mention the referee. Nonetheless, people are entitled to question and discuss big calls in all games. Seán Kavanagh highlighted them on RTÉ.

Your headline is simply untrue and a disgraceful cheap shot at decent sportsmen.

James Gibbons (proud Mayo supporter)

Newtown House, Castlebar, Co Mayo

Ceta treaty deserves scrutiny

In the era of Brexit, it is tempting for EU citizens of remaining nations to sing ‘Ode to Joy’ complacently.

But Brexit has shown us an uncomfortable thing. The European Union is difficult to leave, a political reality that has obvious downsides.

The Green Party in Ireland has issues with the Ceta treaty. These are fair, substantial issues for the Green Party to raise. It is now being accused of all sorts, being called “dysfunctional, lacking leadership, all over the place, immature” et cetera.

The Greens, as I understand it have no problem with the vast majority of the CETA Treaty. It’s the bit where sovereign member states of the EU can be individually penalised by an external supernational contractual “court” for not “playing the CETA trade game” that troubles the Greens. Funny thing, as an old school Fianna Fáiler, conscious of what it is like to lose our national sovereignty, I have a problem with that too.

I think Eamon Ryan is a strong leader. We went months without a government. He stood up to the plate. Eaten bread is soon forgotten. It’s very easy to thump the table, play the boss and shut people up.

It’s far more difficult and brave to allow people to have their say. The CETA Treaty deserves more scrutiny than our national parliament is giving to it. Either we are a sovereign independent country with meaningful concerns, or we’re not.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart, Co Donegal

Joanne Hayes treatment: Digrace to democracy

The treatment of Joanne Hayes and family at the centre of the so-called “Kerry Babies” case is a disgrace to democracy.

The now 60-year-old was wrongly accused of murdering a baby found on a Kerry beach in the 1980s.

The apologies recently issued by the Minister for Justice and Garda Commissioner are in my opinion, not sufficient.

This family was not only subjected to harassment, intimidation, and bullying but also had their basic human rights violated.

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown Cork

Lily is in the pink that efficacious is, well, effective

Back in 1968, The Scaffold pop group had a hit with ‘Lily The Pink’ — about a woman who invented “medicinal compound”, a cure-all for everything that might go wrong with our health. One just rubbed it in, apparently.

Great stuff altogether, and when it was played by every showband at dances in Ireland — “most efficacious” — was a constant throughout the lyrics as we jived like mad to it in places like The Lilac in Enniskeane in Cork or at The Boys’ club in Bantry. Nobody among us ever asked each other did we know what ‘efficacious’ meant, because somehow back in those times it just wasn’t done to find out the deeper meaning of words, generally. Words were real enough, this much we knew. We just lashed it out with gusto as we sweated around the hall to the rockin’ beat. Neither myself nor my then Dunmanway girlfriend, or anyone else we knew, ever had that conversation.

It comes to mind again in these Covid times, when this one word, used freely to describe the success of the vaccines becoming available, sees ‘efficacious’ again the current by-word signalling the return to a Covid-19-free future for us all. Lily would indeed be in the pink and proud that her long-ago lost-on-us description is again resurrected to take on her powerful guarantee of rude health.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry, Co Cork

A strong Ireland guarantees peace

I believe that individuals have a right to liberty no state can take away. That Government is the servant of the people, not its master.

That the role of Government is to strengthen our freedom, not deny it. That a wise Government will spread opportunities, but that individuals must seize them.

That citizens who are protected by the law have a duty to assist in maintaining the law. That freedom entails responsibilities, first to the family, then to neighbours, then to the nation — and beyond.

That a strong Ireland is the surest guarantor of peace.

Seamus Ward

Dundalk, Co Louth

What happened to our advertising linguist standards?

Are there any linguistic standards when it comes to advertising in this country? Surely the use of “shop local”, “we back brave”(AIB), are abominations and an appalling testament to the misuse of grammar. Is it any wonder that the standard of both written and spoken language is declining among our young people when this nauseating abuse of the English language persists?

Sarah Butler

Thurles, Co Tipperary

Well hello Mary Lou — it figures

Sinn Féin have overtaken Fine Gael to become the most popular party in the Republic, says a recent poll.

Fine Gael lost four points and now stands at 27% while Mary Lou McDonald’s party are at 32%. Micheál Martin’s Fianna Fáil are down to 22%, Labour at 5%, the Green Party are at 3%t and Social Democrats are at 1%. Leo Varadkar the tánaiste has dropped 10 points in the satisfaction ratings, so things are really looking up for Sinn Féin. The other parties have failed to deliver what they promised the people on the doors. Just goes to show what a great leader Mary Lou McDonald is, and her team is.

Noel Harrington

Kinsale, Co Cork

Covid experts in the dark, like us

Am I alone in thinking that Reid/ Canavan/Holohan/de Gascún et alia are as much in the dark about Covid-19 as the rest of us — except, we admit our ignorance?

Cal Hyland

Rosscarbery, Co Cork

Challenging end to year, but hey, Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas to all and enjoy your time with your families. If only it was that simple this year.

Most countries have very restricted Christmas celebrations this year. Too many people will find the end of this year very challenging and sadly a large number, heading towards two million, will not be here to celebrate. Here’s to a better 2021.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia