Letters to the Editor: Housing scheme will worsen crisis

It is utterly extraordinary that the Government intends to continue with a bad housing policy despite the crisis to hand and the promises made that an honest and genuine effort would be brought to bear to address the issue.

Its new affordable housing scheme, which will see the State take a stake of 30% in homes, will make a bad situation even worse and will create gross unfairness as it does that.

Instead of focusing on the real solution of providing quality social housing units that would open access to all citizens — this is the only obligation of the State, it has no obligation whatsoever to assist those who can afford to contemplate buying to do so, and certainly not at the expense of those thousands who are struggling to keep any sort of a roof over their heads — this convoluted scheme will only satisfy vested interests and exacerbate the crisis.

It will see most wage earners unable to access home ownership, but at the same time, having to pay taxes to subsidise those who can.

And house prices will rise as a result of a demand-spike created by the State subsidy — all of which will go to enrich developers, landowners, and landlords.

This scheme is coming before the Dáil during Christmas week for approval and I implore our elected representatives, and all those with a voice, to reject it and to insist that government put all its resources into providing high-quality local authority housing in the first instance.

That is the only way we can begin to end this nightmare.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Sligo

Greatest gift this year is to simply stay apart

There is no doubt Christmas will be very different year, which may offer us all the chance to bear witness to the ancient essence of Christmas in a 21st-century machnamh Nollaig/Christmas reflection.

Covid-19 has not stolen the cheerfulness of Christmas. Santa has not been cancelled. So put the up tree and decorations. Hang some tinsel and holly around treasured pictures of loved ones no longer with us.

Put up the crib — and don’t forget the straw for luck. Hang the Advent calendar in pride of place. Banish the gloom and paint a glowing smile upon your face. Consider donating something to charity to give hope to those less fortunate.

Post Christmas cards — handwritten greetings can be so uplifting. Write to Santa, there’s no naughty list this year and no naughty shelves for elves either. Make sure this Christmas, you do at least one thing to treat yourself.

Virtually via Zoom, WhatsApp or Facetime, we will enjoy Christmas; if for no other reason but to remind ourselves that humanity emerges from the deepest darkness to witness brightness.

Wish each other love, hope and peace from a distance from your tablets and phones.

Perhaps in thanksgiving, solidarity and prayerful hope we should attend a virtual midnight Mass or religious service.

These trying times will pass. This Christmas, the greatest gift we can give each other is to simply stay apart, in the optimistic expectation that we can all gather together in joyful gratitude next Christmas.

Happy Christmas, stay safe and take care.

Paul Horan

Assistant Professor of Nursing

School of Nursing & Midwifery

Trinity College Dublin

Munster magic at Marcel Michelin

More than 42 years ago, Munster scored 12 points to nil in defeating the All Blacks in a historic victory in Thomond Park.

The question is, was this herculean effort by Munster emulated in Parc des Sports Marcel Michelin on Saturday (December 19) in their clash with ASM Clermont-Auvergne?

A nightmare start — by conceding a try after 26 seconds followed by a sin binning and a penalty try — left Munster trailing 14 points to nil.

Matters got worse as the French heavyweights scored a bonus point try after 24 minutes to lead 28 to nine.

Any rugby observer would have written Munster off at that stage but, in Munster parlance, you do so at your own peril.

The recovery started with a beautiful executed try finished by Mike Haley after 28 minutes to narrow the deficit to 12 points. After that it got better and better as Munster annihilated its French opponents by 39 to 31.

Munster used seven substitutes in the second half and all 22 players were outstanding. JJ Hanahran kicked 24 points with an unblemished record of nine out of nine. CJ Stander was ‘man of the match’ and Josh Wycherley totally out played his opposite numbers in the scrum.

The hero of the game on October 31, 1978, Tony Ward, stated that victory over Clermont has to be one of Munster’s best. Former Lions, Ireland and Munster captain Paul O’Connell, stated that he is very proud of the

current Munster team.

The true spirit of Munster came to the fore in Fortress Marcel Michelin when its players stood up and fought until they heard that bell, that final bell, they stood up and fought like hell.

Michael O’Connell

Passage West

Co Cork

Sore loser critical of Limerick hurling

In response to a letter from Liam Burke from Dunmore in Co Kilkenny — ‘Limerick awesome, but so cynical’ (Irish Examiner, December 18) — he writes: ‘Cynical, dirty play has always been a part of Limerick hurling.’

Well, maybe Liam should start looking more closely to home for cynical, dirty play from a team (Kilkenny), who have won many an All-Ireland in hurling.

Kilkenny are no strangers to cynical, dirty play for the last 15 years. Liam sounds like a sore loser.

He should stop bad-mouthing Limerick.

John O Sullivan

Co Limerick

Bad consequences of more restrictions

This is our third set of restrictions in not even a year. The Government doesn’t know how these are affecting people mentally, especially those suffering domestic or sexual violence in the homes, or those who are isolated, or people in nursing homes who I’m sure can’t take anymore of this.

Where is the support for the young people who basically have no one to talk to during this difficult time?

I’m sure Dr Tony Holohan and all of the government officials can sleep peacefully at night but there are people losing their jobs and who could possibly end up being homeless.

Who will look after them and their families?

Are those in government going to get them another job so they can pay the bills, or the rent, or the mortgage, and feed their families?

This has to be the last of it — people are sick of it now.

I know it’s meant to be in the best interest of the public but there’s too many bad consequences for people in our society.

Denis O’Sullivan

Carrigadrohid

Co Cork

Winter solstice is a day of significance

Today is the day of least daylight in the calendar year. The seasonal significance of the winter solstice is that

daylight gradually increases until the summer solstice in June.

Winter solstice is particularly symbolic this year, coinciding with the roll-out of a vaccine against Covid-19, which has cast a dark cloud over the world. The availability of a vaccine fills our hearts with hope and joy this Christmas.

Although winter is the dormant season of darkness and cold, the winter solstice marks the “turning of the sun” and the days getting longer.

Celebrations of returning light are common in history with festivals around the time of the winter solstice. Many pagan societies held a 12-day festival at winter solstice to celebrate the rebirth of the sun god. Fires were lit to symbolise the heat, light and life-giving properties of the returning sun.

Christians all over the world celebrate the birth of Christ on Christmas Day. We decorate our homes with lights to welcome the birth of the “true light of the world”. Similar to the old 12-day pagan festivals celebrating the rebirth of the sun god at winter solstice, Christians celebrate the “12 days of Christmas” to welcome the birth of Christ.

The rebirth of light will brighten the way for people of all religions and none during this festive season.

The light will shine brighter if we share just a fraction of our time and our resources with others, especially the needy, the isolated, the lonely and the homeless this Christmas season. Let’s also light a candle for those whose worldly light was extinguished by the merciless coronavirus.

Billy Ryle

Tralee

Co Kerry

Carbon tax burden on householders

Carbon tax is a huge burden on householders who already contribute to the State’s renewable energy schemes and should be scrapped.

It was brought in by the Green Party and it has not lowered emissions at all. The issue was raised recently in the Seanad by Sinn Féin senator Paul Gavan. The carbon tax does not affect those profiting from fossil fuels.

Government policy is placing the burden on householders and not on those companies that profit most from the sale of fossil fuels.

Noel Harrington

Kinsale

Co Cork