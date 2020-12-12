Cork City memorial to Famine is called for

The Hunger,: The Story of the Irish Famine, recently screened on RTÉ, has been something of an eye-opener for most people, even for those of us who thought that we had a good understanding of Irish history.

One of the points made as part of this excellent two-part broadcast was that, for the most part, the

Irish middle classes, Catholic and Protestant, turned their backs on the starving and diseased masses. The potato blight itself was an act of nature.

The enormous scale of devastation and death was caused by the attitudes and politics of the

British ruling classes. Some 100,000 died in continental Europe because of the failure of the potato crop; 1,000,000 died in Ireland. The difference has been attributed to the different government responses to the crisis. Tens of thousands died in the city of Cork from famine and famine-related diseases.

Many would have been those fleeing from the countryside. Some 10,000 were buried in St Joseph’s Cemetery. A plot of land was used on Carr’s Hill for mass burials of the dead. It is unknown how many were buried there but it is estimated to be in the region of 30,000. Those two figures equal the total number of Irish dead in the First World War.

In Cork City we remember with respect those who fought for Irish independence and democracy and those Irishmen who fought in The Great War.

The recently named Mary Elmes Bridge is a memorial, not only to Mary Elmes, but to the victims of the Jewish holocaust. Streets, plazas, bridges, etc are generally named after people as a mark of respect to them, their achievements, what they stood for and to perpetuate their memory.

Ironically, we have a great deal of street names named in honour of Victoria, Albert, Wellington, and many more. The recently designated Victorian Quarter is of itself a form of celebration of the Victorian history and heritage of the city. Those so honoured were the great and the good of the very political and class system responsible for the huge scale of death and devastation caused by the Famine.

We are the second city in a state which is about to reach the significant landmark of 100 years of modern democracy and independence. Is it not remarkable that we, the citizenry of this city and our governing body, have not seen fit to respectfully remember the victims of the great disaster that was the Famine through the erection of an appropriate memorial in the centre of our city, one that would be on a par in its location and visibility with the National Monument, the Great War Memorial and the Mary Elmes Bridge.

Diarmuid P Ó Luasa

Ballintemple, Blackrock

Cork

Hypocrisy around killing animals

Christmas approaches and the mass killing of billions of farm animals is already under way. This, then, is an apt time for meat eaters to consider a conundrum: How is it that we are horrified by the thought of anything nasty happening to our companion animals, yet we see nothing wrong or contradictory in killing vast numbers of pigs, turkeys, chickens, ducks, geese and pheasants to celebrate the festive season?

The hypocrisy surrounding our relationship with animals is deeply embedded. We are capable of becoming emotionally involved with our pet dog while at the same time we tacitly support the inhumane treatment of farm animals by a daily act of condonement: eating them.

A system of production that denies basic rights to billions of animals deserves to be held up to intense scrutiny, yet here we are, once again at Christmas’s door, and instead of radical reform of a cruel and exploitative industry, welfare standards are being driven down in the race to produce as many animals as possible, as cheaply as possible, in the shortest time possible.

Globally, around 650 million turkeys are slaughtered each year. The typical turkey for sale in an Irish supermarket, if it’s an import, will almost certainly have been housed for its short life in an indoor factory farm. A mass-commodity product that has a short, miserable and unnatural life, it has been selectively bred to have a large body and fragile bones, much like the broiler chicken. The majority of Irish-raised turkeys will have lived out their short lives in a shed or a barn, having never seen the light of day before the day of slaughter.

What are we doing, celebrating the birth of the icon of compassion by indulging in a slaughter-fest, in order that we can celebrate the season of peace and goodwill? If Jesus were alive today, it is reasonable to assume that he would be deeply affected and saddened by the seasonal slaughter that takes place in his name.

All animals are complex, sentient beings, yet we treat them as if they had no rights at all. A vegetarian kitchen is the ethical choice for the compassionate Christmas celebrant.

Gerry Boland

Keadue, Co Roscommon

Take my advice — stop this waste

It seems our present Government are very generous with taxpayers’ money.

The salaries of 23 politically appointed “special” advisers range from €67,000 to €101,000 per year plus additional benefits.

Do these form part of the 68

“advisers” to government ministers? I suggest our senior politicians have lost the run of themselves.

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown, Cork

Brexit talks menu: Take it or leave it

The minutiae of the dinner menu for President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Boris Johnson was about the extent of the detail we gleaned from their “lively and interesting” Brussels dinner meeting.

Read More Brexit talks enter final 48 hours as UK threatens to deploy no-deal gun boats

Even those specifics didn’t seem to indicate that there was a choice on the menu. A case of ‘take it or leave it’ I guess, suitably in tune with the mindset of the two principals.

Michael Gannon

Thomas’ Sq, Kilkenny

Olympic ‘dudes’ not my sport

There was much fanfare this week about the inclusion of new ‘youth-orientated’ sports in the 2024 Olympic programme in Paris . These include such ‘hip’ activities as wall-climbing, surf-boarding, and that zenith of sporting endeavour — break-dancing. The Olympic programme is already bloated beyond sustainability.

The new Olympic jamboree is now a charade, and while I recall the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, with heroes like Lynn Davies, Mary Rand , and Leonid Zhabortinski, I confess I for one will be unlikely to adulate some dude spinning on his head on the pavement in the guise of Olympic sport in Tokyo 2020.

Ted Neville

Douglas, Cork

‘Unwanted’ babies of this era

While in no way seeking to minimise either the lack of dignity shown to those children of

the country’s mother and baby homes who were denied a proper burial, or the righteous indignation of their supporters as mentioned by Michael Moynihan, (‘We know more on burial sites of French than Bessborough children’. Irish Examiner December 10) we might bear in mind that future generations may take serious issue with our current lethal means of dealing with those developing unborn who, for a variety of reasons are similarly deemed to be ‘unwanted’.

Rory O’Donovan

Killeens, Cork

Windsor, ‘Queen’, and that carry on

RIP Barbara Windsor who sadly could not carry on any longer. As Eastenders’ Peggy Mitchell she brought much entertainment to millions, including my own late mum who was a big fan of the goings on in Albert Square and the Queen Vic where Peggy has now permanently had to “get out” of her pub.

John Williams

Clonmel, Tipperary

I salute the Jadotville letter

I welcome Michael Moriarity’s excellent letter in the Irish Examiner, December 9.

It is so right that the nation learns more about such a heroic and exceptional achievement by A Company of the 35th Irish Battalion in the Congo in 1961.

In recent times we have learned about the tactical defensive skills employed by Company Commander, Comdt Pat Quinlan, and the bravery of his men. Indeed this plan of perimeter defence has been widely adopted by other nation’s war colleges. This is a result of many lectures given by Comdt Leo Quinlan, Retd, son of Pat Quinlan, in a number of war colleges throughout the world.

We are aware too of our shame as a country that such an achievement was not recognised by our politicians and the Department of Defence, rather, it was brutally criticised, and those heroic men of Jadotville and their families ostricised for 60 years.

All that said, there is some good news on the horizon. The Government has agreed to a formal enquiry, consisting mainly of experienced former officers of the Irish Defence Forces.

Hopefully this will augur well for taking the Defence Forces from the bottom of the Civil Service ladder, and assist in restoring pride to one of the finest organisations in the country’s history.

Ray Cawley,

Comdt Retd, Douglas, Cork

Parties must put end to bickering

The belligerent bickering and bellowing bombast flowing all too freely between Fine Gael & Sinn Féin is an ongoing shame on both their houses. It is totally unbecoming of political parties who aspire to govern the country.

As to who started what, when and where is neither here nor there. The simple shallow immaturity of it all merely points up their respective delinquency in decent democratic dynamics.

Tweets & leaks would seem to be their mode of mutual mauling and mischief, which debilitates the notion of worthy discourse as befits national parliamentary standards.

Of course, everyone knows precisely what it’s really all about. The polls, stupid.

Sinn Féin won the biggest popular vote last time out and Fine Gael are running scared that their rise will trump their lot next time out.

Given that there is a country under siege from Covid with Brexit looming large, surely a modicum of sanity and seriousness is what’s required to steer the state through these choppiest of water.

Jim Cosgrove

Lismore, Co Waterford