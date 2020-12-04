Letter to the Editor: Cork snobbery rife - such pomposity

It is ridiculous in my view to assert, as both a Mr Moynihan and a Mr Cosgrove did in the opinion/letters page of recent issues of Irish Examiner that Cork City was rife with snobbery because two women in the Blackrock area were heard to engage in a conversation involving that sort of codswallop.

Spotting the faults of other people may not always be the laudable pursuit that it is sometimes made out to be and my take on snobbery and on the sort of commentary to which I refer is that this might well be a case of “if you spot it you’ve got it”.

Moreover, what literary noteworthy AA Milne had to say concerning contentious issues of this nature seem to contain an element of credibility.

It was his view, for instance, that great minds discuss ideas, that average minds discuss events and that small minds discuss people.

Pat Daly

Midleton, Co Cork

Government has no value on frontline workers

The decision by the Government to vote against paying student nurses is nothing short of scandalous, and shows how little they truly value frontline workers.

The Government parties have happily sung the praises of frontline workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, but have now shown that it was all only lip service. Do they take the student nurses for fools?

Society at large has shown a deep respect for frontline workers throughout this pandemic, but it is clear to see that it has just been lip service on the part of the Government all along.

Eoghan Gardiner

Secretary Workers’ Party Youth

Let’s hear it for the precious Kerry Cow

I would like to make an appeal please on behalf of our native dairy breed — the Kerry Cow.

The Kerry has survived a long time and various writers have written about her good qualities in the past. Later she was frowned upon because she was associated with poverty — the “poor man’s cow”, or alternatively it was only the rich who could afford to keep her.

All of which is a load of bunk!

Foreign breeds were brought in and became fashionable and so all native breeds were pushed to the west and only survived in the mountains where they got in no-one’s way.

My grandfather laid the foundations of a good Kerry herd in about 1900, which I had the privilege to inherit

and own to this day. I have bred them, reared them, milked them, and mucked them out and so if I say that they are great cows, I do know what I am talking about. They are hardy and healthy, have ease of calving and longevity and are good little producers.

The tragedy now is that there are very few breeders milking them and they are a dairy breed — not a beef breed. And while we need the breeders who suckle them, the need to have people milking them becomes greater, because it is the poorer milkers that will survive with suckling.

The Kerry milk is very well balanced and digestible, and with small fat globules is very suitable for cheese making and other dairy products.

Is there anyone out there who would be prepared to breed and milk them and perhaps create some exclusive product?

The Kerry is environmentally friendly and in this age of intensive farming and all that goes with it, I am scared that, like the baby and the bathwater, the Kerry will be “flushed down the drain”.

Well, I have spoken out and hope for the best, for there is an old saying — that a dumb priest never got a Parish!

Raymonde Hilliard

The Kerry Cattle Society, Killarney

Comparing SF to Nazis is senseless

I am not (and probably never will be) a member of a political party. But I always vote. Since I moved to Donegal I have voted for Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin. The order varies. These parties have excellent representatives here in Donegal. From Pat the Cope Gallagher to Charlie McConalogue and Pearse Doherty to Pádraig Maclochlainn.

My great-uncle, Pat Deasy, gave his life for Irish Independence at Kilmichael. He was 16 years old. On the front page of your newspaper the Kilmichael Ambush was referred to in passing as a “mass-killing”. This choice of words is both careless and unhelpful. It has the penumbra of genocide ringed coyly about it.

I think Pat Deasy is entitled to greater dignity than that on the front page of a national newspaper. Deputy Brian Stanley’s tweet about Warrenpoint was asinine and it will cost his party votes. It did not win Sinn Féin a single vote. These things police themselves in the electoral sense.

After the last election I hoped that Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin would engage meaningfully in coalition formation talks. So did Deputies Éamon Ó Cuív, Marc MacSharry, and John McGuinness, three nationally prominent politicians with significant experience.

Coalition with Sinn Féin was ruled out of hand by the leadership of Fianna Fáil and the party has continued to function relentlessly as a mudguard for Fine Gael in what Gerard Howlin eloquently described earlier this year as “a kind of zombie-like state”. Recent polls are symptoms of this florid political disease.

Senator Michael McDowell is someone I greatly respect and his words in your opinion pages on Sinn Féin carry weight. It is up to them to clean their house and a significant amount of their vote is premised upon that silent steady expectation. As other political parties have learned in recent years, voters aren’t fools. Irish politics has gone through similar cycles before. Indeed, Fianna Fáil in its formative years was described by Seán Lemass as “a slightly constitutional party”.

Senator McDowell’s pen is always elegant and thought-provoking. He has participated in government and peace negotiations at the highest level. But I fail to see the use or sense in comparing Sinn Féin to the Nazis during Weimar.

We have been very careless with our financial sovereignty, our poor, our homeless and our sick over the past 20 years. “Devil take the hindmost” neo-liberal ideology has done an awful lot of damage. That ideology too, has had a comfortable cult of its own, with colossal human consequences. Senator McDowell urges us to “wake up and smell the coffee” on the rise and trajectory of Sinn Féin. I think he should do the same. Scolding and persuasion are two very different things.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart, Co Donegal

Like filly, like foal Mary Lou

Is it any wonder that it appears alright for Sinn Féin members to come out with insulting and hurtful remarks and songs without any sanctions from the leadership, as long as they apologise?

After all their esteemed leader at the conclusion of her address on taking over leadership concluded with “Tiocaigh Ar Lá” and “Up the Rebels”.

She was hardly referring to Cork hurlers or footballers. I have no recollection of her apologising.

Like filly, like foal.

Tony Fagan

Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

Perplexing issue — why not perspex?

Now that level 5 restrictions have been lifted to allow restaurants to reopen it is going to be very unlikely (if not impossible) for these establishments to maintain the required two metre social distancing gap between seated diners on their premises.

But there might be an answer to this problem if at least one layer of perspex glass was placed between each seated diner.

The use of perspex in this way could stop in its tracks any direct current of air flowing between seated diners. Then as an added safety measure special electric fans attached to dining room ceilings could also draw upward much of the lower air from among the diners so as to then disperse it safely out through high vents to the outside.

Seán O’Brien

South Kilrush, Co Clare

No show like a Joe show... normality

One of the big news items of the week was that Joe Biden has hurt his foot playing with his dog. Seemingly a trivial event but it does show a few positive matters, the next president is human, he likes animals as have most presidents and he is fallible and can admit it.

Someone once said: “Don’t trust a person that doesn’t like dogs” and the sentiment is still valid, as many families involve a couple of people, a few children and then a few pets to complete the unit. It will be pleasing to see the US presidency returning to a more normal state and the future now looks rosier.

Woof, Woof! (Doggie for oops, sorry!).

Dennis Fitzgerald

Vic Melbourne, Australia