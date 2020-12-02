Letter to the Editor: Innocent men were the victims in school leggings saga

If your correspondent, Joyce Fegan, is to be believed ‘Leggings saga — let’s stop blaming young people’ (Irish Examiner, November 28) the recent controversy in the Presentation College Carlow is yet another tale of female victimhood at the hands of the “liberal” media’s arch villain — the dreaded “man in authority”. I disagree with this interpretation of events.

At this stage it is clear nothing inappropriate or ambiguous was stated by staff to the girls of the school. However, on the basis of unsubstantiated rumours a story was propagated by some mainstream and social media outlets.

The story (which became worldwide news) suggested male teachers allowed themselves to be sexually distracted by female children in the school. It resulted in journalists, politicians, and ordinary people taking to the airwaves and social media.

Accusations were directed at the minority of men working in the school. It is impossible to overstate the awfulness of such a lie or the potentially life destroying effects it could have on innocent men.

In an effort to explain what truly happened the school’s principal, Ray Murray, spoke to the nation on the radio on Wednesday morning.

He clearly stated what was said to the girls of the school and why only girls were spoken to. There is no evidence to suggest he was lying or that the message was in any way ambiguous.

Yet Joyce Fegan seems unsatisfied with Mr Murray’s calm and reasoned response. She speaks disparagingly of his “15 minutes of fame” — as if he were an attention-seeker rather than an innocent man seeking to defend his staff against horrible accusations. She wonders (for no obvious reason) if it was “a case of messy messaging”.

In fact, she seems determined to do anything other than consider the possibility that Mr Murray handled the situation as best he could.

I accept that it is difficult to be completely balanced when discussing controversial issues upon which one has strong views.

However, to interpret an incident involving such terrible lies and accusations against innocent men as a tale of female victimhood suggests a view of the issue which is extremely imbalanced. Perhaps Ms Fegan would attempt a fairer and more balanced approach if she decides to write about this disturbing story again.

Tom O’Flynn

Clondalkin

Dublin 22

Waterford’s win is down to Cahill

After Waterford’s outstanding display against Brian Cody’s Kilkenny juggernaut , the county have reached their first All-Ireland final since 2017.

In terms of analysis, putting that statistic into isolation, puts things into rather an attractive light for Waterford. However, the balance of history makes the trajectory of Waterford hurling in 2020 even more impressive.

Waterford hurling is a never ending rollercoaster of energy sapping emotion. While a significant emphasis has always been placed on hurling in comparison to football within the county, in terms of actual success rather then symbolic progression, having not won an All-Ireland championship since 1957, Waterford are painfully deprived.

During the the five-year tenure of Derek McGrath, Waterford hurling reached a first All-Ireland final in almost a decade, narrowly losing out to Galway. But crucially during McGrath’s tenure, All Star winners Stephen O’Keeffe, Tadhg De Burca, Jamie Barron, and former player of the year, Austin Gleeson, a collective group who have been key to Waterfords ressuragnce in 2020, grasped an understanding of the limitless heights their shared potential would enable them to reach.

Liam Cahill is a proven and consistent winner at an elite level, having won minor, U20 and U21 championships. However, when Cahill was appointed Waterford manager, the immediate outlook for Waterford hurling was particularly bleak.

In this sense, the basic expectation of Cahill was that he would rebuild confidence within Waterford hurling.

Waterford’s stunning victory over Kilkenny in Saturday’s All-Ireland semi final, is not purely defined by Waterford reaching the penultimate stage of a highly competitive intercounty championship or even capturing only their third ever championship victory over Kilkenny. It is symbolic of Cahill’s ability as a manger to instil full confidence within his players and demand they play with an explosive, and at times uncontrollable, hunger, completely suffocating the opposition.

2020 has thrown a number of entirely unanticipated surprises with unexpected consequences, Waterford bridging at 63-year gap in December would be wholly apt, and hurling’s answer to “Mayo for Sam”.

Cillian Boggan

Faythe Harriers GAA

Wexford

Eoin Ó Broin’s view on low standards

Because Brian Stanley is ‘a capable and competent chair of the Public Accounts Committee’ he should not resign. To support his colleague (dare I say, crony) the honourable Eoin Ó Broin believes that if “every time somebody made a mistake, even a serious mistake, was cause for resignation from a chairpersonship there wouldn’t be a chair of an Oireachtas committee”. He adds: “What he did was wrong, he’s acknowledged that, he’s accepted it and he’s apologised and now he needs to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Of course, Mr Ó Broin’s generosity has limits. On August 21 he stated: “Dara Calleary has resigned and has done that to try and restore some sort of public confidence. There are questions marks over former attorney general Seamus Woulfe and Phil Hogan the EU Commissioner. The single most important thing this government will do is restore public confidence.”

Mr Ó Broin is an expert at identifying ‘low standards’ in others. His incessant tweets provide the evidence.

Yet Michelle O’Neill can attend the opening of the Dáil, a funeral in Belfast with hundreds of other people and nobody from Sinn Féin resigns.

Mr Ó Broin asks “other politicians in the Executive to take Michelle’s comments [apology] at face value. They were sincerely made and sincerely felt”.

As the honourable Mr. Ó Broin said on November 10: “Some people seem to think the rules don’t apply to them.”

I couldn’t agree more.

Barry Keane

The Lough

Cork

Sinn Féin defend the indefensible

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley’s unforgivable tweet glorifying the IRA’s murder of 18 soldiers near Warrenpoint, on the same day they murdered Lord Mountbatten and two children, is despicable and unforgivable.

When taken together with his colleague David Cullinane’s infamous “Up the Ra” comment both their actions illustrate that if you scratch some Sinn Féin TDs beneath the surface they remain unreconstructed apologists for the bloody IRA campaign.

As Sinn Féin has not been slow to call for other resignations in the Dáil for what they described as “inappropriate behavior” in spite of the fact that the respective TDs on those occasions apologised profusely, it is high time they applied the same principle to one of their own, namely Brian Stanley.

John Cushnahan

Lisnagry

Co Limerick

Sinn Féin are part of Anglo faction

Does Brian Stanley (with Adams, MacDonald, et al) give consideration to the fact that without 1169, they would not have an existence?

They are part of the Anglo faction, not the solution.Our tricolour is supposed to unite the Orange and Green.

Cal Hyland

Rosscarbery

Cork

Tweet cost votes for United Ireland

So how many votes for a United Ireland were lost by Brian Stanley’s tweet, and what does it say about the groundwork being done by Sinn Féin to win the hearts and minds of the unionist community, without whose votes the United Ireland I and many others, aspire to, can be achieved.

Declan MacPartlin

Enniscorthy

Co Wexford

Chip shop deal?

Looking at the 6pm news on RTÉ on Tuesday, it appears the only two things now stopping a Brexit deal are fish and chips. How appropriate.

Ted Dwyer

Blackrock,

Cork