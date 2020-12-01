Letter to the Editor: Burning of Cork and the torment of fire brigade

The Burning of Cork City was a major event both for our city and for the Higgins family.

Our great grandfather Patrick Higgins was in charge of the Cork Fire Brigade on the night of December 11/12, 1920 in the absence of Captain Alfred Hutson, who was ill. Patrick’s son and our grandfather, Martin, a fire-fighter were on duty on the fateful night.

The city had been tense all day with the strong presence of the British Army, inc. Auxiliaries (ex-army officers) and Black and Tans. The growing Irish Republican Army (IRA) was also present in the city. Earlier in the day an Auxiliary patrol was ambushed by the IRA at Dillon’s Cross resulting in one death and 11 wounded.

Reprisal was swift, with British forces going on the rampage, looting and burning the city centre. They fired shots at the general populace. The fire brigade were harassed as they tried to extinguish the fires. My grandfather told me they stabbed at the hoses with their bayonets and were driving over the fire hoses in their armoured cars. They also shot at the firefighters, jabbed at them with bayonets and hit them with the stocks of their guns.

At 2am on December 12 at Dublin Hill, eight armed men broke into the Delaney house, went upstairs, asked their names and shot brothers Cornelius and Jeremiah Delaney to death. While they were IRA volunteers, they were not armed.

I saw some photos taken at the time and parts of Cork reminded me of Dresden in Germany in 1944 after daily carpet bombing by Allied aircraft. They burned the City Hall along with the City Library (where the Fire Station now stands) They razed the centre of Cork City.

1920 was a tumultuous year in the history of Cork City with the assassination of Lord Major Tomás MacCurtain on March 20. Donations flowed in from all over the world, including England, to help get us on our feet again.

My father, brother and son also served in the Cork Fire Service — five generations of the same family going back from the founding of the Cork Fire Service to the present day.

The City Hall was rebuilt on the same spot (while) the library moved to the Grand Parade.

From the smouldering ashes of 1920 stands our beautiful city of today.

Martin Higgins

Douglas

Cork

On On December 11, the Irish Examiner will publish a special commemorative supplement on the Burning of Cork

Trumpism is not going away

Your columnist Fergus Finlay said that Trumpism will not survive after Trump because it is not based on an ideology. I am sorry to have to disagree with him — Trumpism has its roots in the obstructionism I noticed first with Newt Gingrich when he was Speaker of the House of Representatives. Trump simply has had more opportunity to promote his “ideology” (but perhaps “ideology” is the wrong term — it is simply arrogant narcissism).

In 2015, I disagreed with my brother — who lives in an area where the front lawns of at least three-quarters of houses have “Trump” signs — when he said that the Republican Party would never accept Trump as its candidate; unfortunately, I was proven correct when I said also that Trump could be elected.

I hope that Mr Finlay is correct but with the hypocritical Mitch McConnell (who blocked Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee because, at about 9 months from the election, it was too close, but then rammed through Trump’s lackey with less than 6 weeks to the election) and Linsey Graham in control of the Senate, I am certain that Trumpism has, unfortunately, an almost guaranteed future.

That future is being cemented by Trump’s “scorched earth” policy in the run-up to the Inauguration, which cannot come soon enough. The only ray of hope that I have seen is the principled obstruction of senior professionals in the Environmental Protection Agency, who are trying to prevent Trump’s “yes men” from blocking future actions by President-Elect Biden’s incoming team — but it’s a tiny ray of hope.

The misinformation, disinformation, conspiracy theories and outright lies that have been spread like “wildfire” through social media were not all (by any stretch of the imagination) Trump’s work, but they all played to his tune; as long as Trump and his ilk have the tacit support of Facebook (which did little if anything to rein in his malevolent diatribes) and is feebly monitored by Twitter, Trumpism will continue to spread through the internet, where the vast majority of his supporters get their bigotry.

John McEneaney

Celbridge

Co Kildare

Driving message home about masks

We all know the coronavirus is invisible, how you need an electron microscope to see it. The experts say it is primarily transmitted through droplets that fall quickly to the ground, but that aerosols can linger in the air and disperse a long way through convection.

Heading out a few nights ago with my wife for a walk round our village, the virus became visible to me in its way of working. Cold and foggy conditions meant that I could actually see my own breath as it condensed in the December air.

We met an acquaintance waiting by his disabled car for the breakdown truck to arrive. From two metres I chatted with him as we considered possible causes. I could clearly see how far our breaths were being projected towards each other. Had we been just only one metre away, my aerosols would have reached him, and vice versa. I noticed even how a little puff of wind blew our breaths further, and understood how important it was to take wind speed and direction into account to accurately access effective social distance: sometimes two metres is not enough, and sometimes it is more than enough depending on wind direction and strength.

When the mechanic arrived, it only took him a few minutes to restart the car, a blocked filter problem. I was shocked, however, to see the owner and mechanic stand one foot away from each other, literally face to face, in a lively review of what caused the problem, both oblivious of the mutual generated plumes of breath vapour enveloping them both. I hoped neither of them was a spreader. They probably thought all was well because they were outdoors. My dilemma: should I alert them or not to the possible danger?

Conclusion: Extrapolating from my experience in a small village, I consider it is totally reasonable that the public be encouraged to wear masks in crowded streets and to keep distance. During cold periods this Christmas, we will have ample opportunity to observe for ourselves how the virus circulates in crowded streets, and to take the necessary precautions, especially that of avoiding such situations.

Conall Ó Cuinn

Kinvara

Co Galway

Dividing Dublin GAA won’t work

A Leavy’s proposition to carve up Dublin, supposedly to save the amateur status of the GAA, fools no one (Letters, Irish Examiner, November 30) In fact, a blind man on a galloping horse can see what lies behind the extraordinary annual mental gymnastics employed as cover for expressions of resentment at the success of the Dublin team.

To begin with, it is offensive to Dublin people to insist that most of them are no longer Dubliners because of the division of local government administrative areas. The intention of that division was not to change the identity of people but rather to provide more democratically accountable administrative areas based on a headcount.

Cork and Galway have two such administrative areas, is Mr Leavy proposing that they be divided too? As in the case of Dublin, there is not the slightest chance that those changes would have been agreed to by the people involved if they had been told that what was happening was the creation of new counties. And good luck to Mr Leavy with referring to some Dubliners as Fingalians or Dún Laoghaire/Rathdonians.

On the issue of “resources”, it is here that Mr Leavy’s ignorance of Dublin GAA shines through. Dublin GAA competes with other major sports for participants and supporters, so the 1.3 million population is a red herring when assessing “resources”. Dublin GAA has a fraction of the overall population of Dublin from which to trawl for players. This is borne out by the capacity of Dublin County ground Parnell Park of no more than 13,500. Ranking county ground capacity shows the true level of support and the size of the pool available to pick a representative team from. Cork, Tipperary, Limerick all have county grounds with a capacity four times that of Dublin’s.

There is another factor that distorts matters further and is especially important to this debate. Dublin GAA is played predominantly in a small part of the County. Of the current Dublin senior team, the majority come from that area and indeed, Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown, if formed into a geographical area for the purposes of picking a team, would struggle to get a panel together to compete.

Dividing Dublin would not address Mr Leavy’s concerns, either well intended or otherwise, and would without doubt cause great resentment and would see a significant fall off in support. And that would serve only the begrudgers.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

We really are a banana republic

The recent arrival in Cork of container ship Maersk Nimes, (210.09m, two football pitches long) from Costa Rica with approximately 4m bananas, destined for supermarkets in Ireland, is proof we really are a banana republic.

Eoin Mac Éadbhaird,

Corcaigh