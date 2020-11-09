US kindness loses out to promise of more to come

Alison O’Connor equates kindness, or the lack of it, for virtually half the voting population of the US casting their ballot for the incumbent — ‘Millions of Americans have abandoned the act of kindness’ (Irish Examiner, November 6). She sees kindness as a strength, a necessary human quality.

For kindness to be a strength, though, there has to be an appreciation, a trust that the person being kind and the receiving party (if there is one) will acknowledge and reciprocate the gesture of being considerate, of being civil as genuine. Otherwise, kindness is something aloof, something akin to holiness that only the foolish would ascribe to in today’s world.

I doubt very much that millions of working-class Americans saw their votes as being unkind. More likely instead they recognised the duplicity of modern-day politics and voted with their pockets in mind as both a ‘thank you’ and promise of more to come. This may be anathema to some of us but neither should it blind us to the fact that supposedly rational human beings can have a totally different view and not be castigated for it.

For every act of kindness, there are opportunists sadly that will take advantage of it. For every person that is kind, there is another person, somewhere planning to take advantage of it. These people have no shame, are in it for themselves. We all know people and indeed organisations like that, unfortunately.

Therefore kindness must never be confused with weakness and as Ms O’Connor points out Leo Varadkar could have been kinder to his “friend” in the Daíl. But it could also be argued that the then Taoiseach was indeed kind to his friend by giving him a confidential document, only for his friend then to exploit that friendship, and be caught out for doing so. So in essence Leo Varadkar had some justification for, in the words of Al Capone: “Don’t mistake my kindness for weakness, I am kind to everyone but when someone is unkind to me, weak is not something you are going to remember me about.”

Tom McElligott

Listowel

Co Kerry

Some Democrats switched to Trump

I am appalled at the sentiments expressed by Alison O’Connor to describe anyone who voted for Donald Trump in the same terms as Hillary Clinton did four years ago. It suggests she has learned nothing in the last four years. Hillary Clinton’s vile remarks about ‘deplorables’ was one of the reasons she lost. Many Americans have told me that the Democrats have abandoned them and they now have more in common with the policies of Mr Trump.

John Byrnes

Rathfarnham

Dublin 14

Trump nightmare comes to an end

I woke from a long nightmare and saw that in the light of day democracy had conquered disorder and it was not fake news. Not only is it pleasing to see president-elect Biden but also, and uniquely, vice president-elect Harris, the first woman to hold the office. The future looks rosy and colourful.

Life is balanced, with the great speech by Biden against the disturbing tweets of soon to be ex-president Trump. You cannot buy a victory, nor sue yourself into the role, you must be given it by the people, a reality the loser Trump must accept before he skulks back to his golf course.

The complexities of this electoral system have caused concerns and some delay and it may be time to consider how to simplify it so that it means the people, all of them, can make the decision and not a court.

It is time to look to the future and consign the few miles built of the “great, beautiful wall” to rubble as a symbol of the Trump presidency.

There is now hope and it is time for president-elect Biden to build a better, united country.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Vic Melbourne

Australia

Transmigration to Washington DC

When 6,500 acres of farmland was flooded to create the Blessington lakes under the Liffey hydroelectric scheme, 54 residential holdings and 12 labourers’ cottages had been demolished.

As the sluice gate was lowered at Poulaphouca in 1940, one dwelling still stood. The occupant, one John Callaghan, refused to move. He stood his ground until the rising waters forced him to move the open fire up on to the hobstone. If you believe in reincarnation I’m sure you’ll accept that a soul could transmigrate from Valleymount to Washington DC.

Mattie Lennon

Blessington

Co Wicklow

Equal influence for rural voters in US

Barry Walsh opines that the US political system is dysfunctional in that “densely populated states are significantly under represented when compared to rural, less populated states” — ‘Voting not rigged but politics dirty’ (Irish Examiner, Letters, November 7).

Indeed but that’s their system and it little behoves us to criticise other countries’ electoral systems.

However, American economist and social theorist Thomas Sowell contends that their electoral system is

designed specifically so that the rural voters actually get to have equal influence. After all, why would any politician bother to canvas these under-populated states if the urban centres carry all the clout?

The arrogance of certain American politicians who dismiss rural voters as “deplorables, right-wing fundamentalists, the great unwashed, white trash, uneducated illiterates” needs certain safeguards hence the Senate.

Aileen Hooper

Stoneybatter

Dublin 7

Coursing clubs are hare’s greatest ally

Katherine Owen states that she will not visit our country again until coursing is banned — ‘Hare coursing sullies Irish image’ (Irish Examiner, Letters, November 6).

I would respectfully suggest that she make the short journey from her Liverpool home to Southport, where the blue riband of English coursing was held prior to the ill-advised hunting ban in 2005 in the UK.

There she will no longer find a thriving population of hares, but instead, on the old running grounds and preserves, she will find many many wind turbines. Throughout the UK mass shootings of hares occurred following the hunting ban both to discourage poaching and protect crops.

If coursing was no more in Ireland the hare would have lost its greatest ally in coursing clubs, who maintain a permanent vigilance on habitat preservation and poaching.

Eamonn Kiely

Blackrock

Cork

Welfare attitudes deeply entrenched

It is quite telling that, instead of

actually taking the many instances of harassment and abuses of the power committed by social welfare inspectors as reported by Aoife Moore, Minister Heather Humphreys instead uses the language of “customer service” to describe the continuation of home visits and surveillance where vulnerable families have their belongings ransacked.

The fact that the amount of overpayment and non-compliance rates found with the lone parent payment compare favourably to that of other welfare payments suggests that there is a deeply-entrenched attitude in the social protection ministry, which Ms Humphreys seems to have no interest in addressing.

Tomás M Creamer

Ballinamore

Co Leitrim

Robert Fisk was a human rights activist too

Frank Sinatra said of Matt Monro he was the singer’s singer meaning he was respected by his peers and the same may be said of Robert Fisk who died last week. His knowledge of wars and conflicts he reported on had him invited regularly as a guest speaker as at Georgetown University in Washington DC when he spoke of the importance of journalism to ask ‘why?’ as well as ‘who?’.

In 2001, in Afghanistan, he met a group of men who first shook his hand and then they assaulted him and tried to take his bag. They broke his glasses and hit his face and head with stones until blood poured down his face. He understood why. Because if he were a refugee, he would have done just the same to Robert Fisk or any other Westerner.

His views were controversial as he saw little justification for wars because of the impact on people.

In the week or so before he died, he may have seen news of the UN new peace deal in Libya which is in disarray since the invasion in 2011 to remove its dictator, Colonel Gaddafi. It is described as a turning point and a rare success in peace negotiation for the UN.

Two main warring groups agreed to open air and land routes in Libya, to work to ease inflammatory rhetoric in the Libyan media and to restore their oil industry. Libya is divided between a UN-supported regime in its capital Tripoli and authorities in the east.

If this deal holds it will be a sign of real hope for Libya. Robert Fisk emphasised the damage war does to people. I see him as a human rights activist through his work. He was still a journalist when he died aged 74.

Mary Sullivan

College Rd

Cork