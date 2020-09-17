Letter to the Editor: Abuse of workers must be addressed

Recent revelations of unacceptable poor working conditions in Ireland’s meat processing plants need to be urgently addressed by the Government.

All workers, including those working in meat processing plants, should be entitled to sick pay.

It is an absolute disgrace that this issue was not dealt with by previous governments years ago.

Furthermore, the owners of meat processing plants should be legally required to ensure that all foreign workers are assigned a local GP upon arrival in this country and before they start employment.

Many foreign workers do not have a local GP in Ireland as they were recruited abroad and many are very young.

Legislation is urgently needed to address these two important issues.

We must prevent the abuse of workers in meat processing plants and protect their health and the health of the nation.

Derek O’Flynn

Carrigaline, Cork

