Letter to the Editor: CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland responds to the public's concerns

I refer to your article (Irish Examiner, August 10, 120 concerns raised over Cork nursing homes’ and want to inform your readers of the process, for people who may have concerns about nursing-home care.

There is a procedure to support resident representatives, and residents, with any complaints or concerns they may have.

The National Standards for Residential Care Settings for Older People in Ireland stipulate that every nursing home must, by regulation, have a complaints procedure that is accessible, effective, and displayed prominently within the nursing home. All complaints must be investigated promptly and fully, and be properly recorded by the nursing home.

A complainant must not be adversely affected.

If any allegation of abuse, or report of a serious, adverse incident, is presented to the nursing home, this must be notified to the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) within three days.

In failing to resolve the matter with the nursing home, the complainant can, firstly, appeal the findings to the nursing home and, if not satisfied, can refer it to the ombudsman for independent investigation and judgement.

HIQA has an open process of feedback regarding nursing-home care. Any information it receives will, initially, be treated as validated and it has the authority to compel the nursing home to investigate any concern and to ensure this is conducted in a robust manner.

It also has the authority to conduct an unannounced investigation, on foot of receipt of information of concern. Every nursing home is assigned a lead inspector, who, along with announced or unannounced inspections, will call the director of nursing, or person in charge, for an update on any complaint or concern and may look for supporting documentation.

The nursing-home sector is one of the most heavily regulated within our health service, with frequent, announced and unannounced, inspections ensuring nursing homes comply with regulatory requirements. Inspections guarantee that safeguarding arrangements for residents are in place in nursing homes.

Nursing Home Ireland supports the role of HIQA inspectors, as they validate the service it provides.

In 2019, the ombudsman received 65 complaints about the private nursing-home sector, a sector that encompasses 25,000 people receiving specialised, high-dependency care in 450 nursing homes. 11 of the 65 were upheld. HIQA’s annual report for 2019, published in June, informed of “high level of regulatory compliance among providers of nursing homes, with the majority of providers focused on ensuring that they deliver a quality and safe service, which supports residents to enjoy their lives”.

It added: “The findings of our inspections in 2019 demonstrate that the majority of nursing-home providers maintain a high level of regulatory compliance.”

As per colleagues across the country, the staff in the 47 private and voluntary nursing homes across Co Cork are committed to providing residents with excellent, person-centred, high-standard care.

Where concerns arise, it is incumbent upon nursing homes to be open and to adopt a non-adversarial approach in addressing such. Indeed, there is requirement for feedback from residents and their representatives to inform the care provided in our nursing homes.

We welcome the opportunity to tell your readers about this important matter and to set the record straight.

Tadhg Daly

CEO, Nursing Homes Ireland