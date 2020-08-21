Letter to the Editor: Reckless and dangerous behaviour by Government members

I am a frontline health care professional.

I am at risk of Covid-19 every day I go to work. This is not a small thing. This disease can be fatal.

I expect people to respect healthcare workers and older adults who are at significant risk from this disease.

I just read your article about these clowns at some event in a hotel in Galway, 80 of them in the same golf event, including the Agriculture Minister together with other TDs and senators.

NPHET just recommended that people in nursing homes should not have any more than four nominated visitors for the next three weeks.

We in healthcare isolate ourselves from family and friends when we are exposed. I have many colleagues who got Covid-19 in work and had a very difficult time with it and afterwards.

We are seeing more and more outbreaks now in congregated settings.

Then some muppet said it was OK because there were 40 in one side of the room and 40 in the other side...

This is like having a pissing section in a swimming pool or a smoking section in one half of the room.

Really. Are you having a laugh here? Talk about adding insult to injury. How arrogant, stupid, irresponsible are these idiots?

I don't write to newspapers but this was so outrageous that I had to comment.

The vast majority of people are genuinely trying to self isolate, wash hands, wear masks, socially distance, and minimise risk to themselves and others.

This is just reckless and incredibly dangerous behaviour.

The Government needs to act immediately if they are to maintain any credibility going forwards in the management of this pandemic.

They need to make an example of these idiots and make it quickly and publicly.

I think five things should happen now in very short order.

Close this hotel for a long long time

Fire every serving member of the government who attended.

Charge the government members criminally with endangering the public by their reckless behaviour.

Make them all self isolate for two weeks.

Publish their names to publicly shame them all.

Professor D William Molloy

Centre of Gerontology and Rehabilitation,

St Finbarr's Hospital, Douglas Road, Cork