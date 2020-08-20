Letter to the Editor: More migrant lives lost — and yet nothing has changed

On September 2, 2015, Alan Kurdi’s body washed up on the Turkish shore. He and his family were fleeing the violence in Syria. They sought sanctuary in Europe.

Almost five years later, to the present day, a Sudanese boy’s body washed up on the French shore (19 August 2020).

He had been trying to reach sanctuary in the UK. Clinging to a makeshift raft, he attempted to navigate the 22-mile-wide course of the English Channel from Calais to the British shore.

Between those two dates many thousands of asylum seekers have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea as they tried to reach safety in Europe.

It is heart-wrenching that the international outcry and sympathy catalysed by the death of Alan Kurdi is nowhere to be seen at the death of another young boy whose body has washed up on a shore. Another young life needlessly lost, and met with resounding silence.

The public discourse around the rights of refugees to claim asylum has coarsened and, seemingly, become less informed. Despite deteriorating public opinion, the legal principle of “non refoulement” remains pertinent.

Countries such as Ireland and Britain cannot return an asylum seeker to their home country until their asylum application has been processed.

British politicians are pointing out the involvement of smugglers in these deaths, but although smugglers are callous and mercenary, they do not create border policy.

They do not trade arms with despotic regimes. They are not responsible for the invasion of oil and mineral rich countries. Politicians are responsible for those decisions.

On 10 November, 2016, the Irish government passed a motion in the Dáil committing to bring 200 unaccompanied minors from the Jungle refugee camp in Calais to Ireland.

Thankfully that commitment has been partially met and some of those children are making new lives for themselves in Ireland.

We can, however, do more. We must do more. How many more bodies of children must wash up on lonesome shores before we remember that we are all human?

Gary Daly, Solicitor

Dublin 7