Migrant, 16, found dead on beach after disappearing at sea, says French minister

A 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who disappeared at sea has been found dead on a beach near Calais, a French minister has said.

Marlene Schiappa, who is in charge of citizenship in France’s government, said the teenager was found on the beach at Sangatte on Wednesday morning.

The tragedy came as migrants making the perilous crossing of the English Channel have been a focus of the UK Government amid a record number of journeys.

Immense sadness: A 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who disappeared in the sea last night was found dead in the beach in Sangatte this morning Marlene Schiappa

Westminster Home Secretary Priti Patel said the death is “an upsetting and tragic loss of a young life”.

“This horrendous incident serves as a brutal reminder of the abhorrent criminal gangs and people smugglers who exploit vulnerable people,” she added.

Working together we are determined to stop them.

Ms Shiappa also said the death highlighted the need to tackle the smugglers.

Meanwhile in Dover, children were among dozens of migrants who arrived on Wednesday morning.

Priti Patel (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

More than 50 people were taken into the Kent port aboard a lifeboat and a Border Force vessel.

The fresh arrivals came amid urgent discussions on where to house migrant children who travel to the UK without family.

It emerged earlier in the week that any new, unaccompanied asylum-seeking children would be left with Border Force after Kent County Council announced it had reached capacity.

Charities say the situation is a “scandal” and a “political failure”, calling on the Government to urgently find a way forward.

More than 4,700 migrants have reached the UK by small boat this year, analysis by the PA news agency shows.