Letters to the Editor: ‘Hooligan’ students are not to blame for Covid-19 crisis

Through looking at social media and through the consumption of traditional media I am beginning to feel personally victimised. There are those in society who believe the blame for the increase of coronavirus cases lies firmly at the feet of us hooligan college students.

I certainly see the appeal to accuse my age group of being lax in regards to holding house parties or seeing friends - that is something we tend to do in normal times. However, as we are constantly reminded, these are not normal times. Perhaps, shockingly for some people, 18-23 year olds are aware that there is a global pandemic ongoing.

If we were to judge this purely on my own anecdotal evidence, then the type of person who approaches you maskless, harrasses a retail worker or holds a non socially distanced get together could very well be anyone of any age group.

18-23 year olds are just as concerned about what the future holds as everybody else. For those of us in third level, the prospect of returning to online learning is not one to look forward to. Even for those it academically suits, missing out on having access to the library, societies, friends or the life we have built for ourselves outside of home fills us with dread. For those working, often they are in the worst conditions - frontline workers, in retail or the food industry where risk of infection is very high.

It can be easy to play the blame game at a time like this, and create a scapegoat based on age and perceived selfishness. With a bit of “cop on” though, I think we could all see that perhaps the reason why cases in young people are higher are because the industries that have been put back to work with little protection are often the industries that employ young people.

Rob Fitzpatrick

Rathfarnham

Dublin 16