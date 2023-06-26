Irish Examiner view: Is it better the devil you know?

Wagner rebellion
Irish Examiner view: Is it better the devil you know?

Members of the Wagner Group military company sit atop of a tank on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, prior to leaving an area at the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Picture: AP Photo

Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 02:00

It is a mark of how deeply depressing the war in Ukraine appears to be when a committed gangster and blood-soaked warlord can be viewed, however briefly, as an ally in the campaign against Vladimir Putin. But any such thoughts about Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the so-called ‘Wagner Group’, can be dismissed in the blink of an eye.

Putin and Prigozhin are truly a case of Grim and Grimmer. Both hail from Leningrad, now St Petersburg, a city which once liked to think itself culturally, and socially, closer to the West than Moscow. Both have high self-esteem. 

Both share a taste for ruthless and violent action. But a couple who were once close allies are now enemies.

Prigozhin’s mercenaries are a throwback to the bandit groups who ravaged Europe during The Hundred Years War. They have earned a sinister reputation in Africa, the Middle East, and now Ukraine. Their emblem is a bloodstained sledgehammer. Their trademark is a brash and boastful use of social media full of noise and the stuff of war.

The US Treasury previously described Wagner as “a transnational criminal organisation ... implementing Kremlin policy”. 

It added that, in Mali and the Central African Republic, its personnel “have engaged in a continuing pattern of serious criminal activity, including mass executions, rape, child abduction, and physical violence”. 

EU foreign affairs and security experts describe them as “the praetorian guard of military dictatorships”.

Prigozhin has been offered shelter, for now, by Moscow’s client Belarus. But there is a more obvious final destination for him ... following the likes of Radovan Karadic and Slobodan Miloevic into the dock of the International Criminal Court at the Hague to be tried for offences against humanity.

Read More

Russia says Wagner Group’s leader will move to Belarus

More in this section

Protests Continue Across Country In Wake Of Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade Irish Examiner View: Anniversary of abortion judgment highlights the need for progress
Irish Examiner view: Revelations damage trust in broadcaster Irish Examiner view: Revelations damage trust in broadcaster
Elon Musk Speaks At Satellite Conference In Washington, DC Irish Examiner view: Tech giants with it all to lose
War#UkraineOrganisation: Wagner GroupOrganisation: Kremlin
<p>Argos closed the last of its stores in the Republic on Saturday. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie</p>

Irish Examiner view: Buyers’ remorse

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd