Irish Examiner view: Is it better the devil you know?

It is a mark of how deeply depressing the war in Ukraine appears to be when a committed gangster and blood-soaked warlord can be viewed, however briefly, as an ally in the campaign against Vladimir Putin. But any such thoughts about Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the so-called ‘Wagner Group’, can be dismissed in the blink of an eye.

Putin and Prigozhin are truly a case of Grim and Grimmer. Both hail from Leningrad, now St Petersburg, a city which once liked to think itself culturally, and socially, closer to the West than Moscow. Both have high self-esteem.