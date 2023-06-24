Irish Examiner view:  A welcome ruling on the protection of journalistic sources

Decision by Supreme Court to dismiss police attempts to access journalistic sources is to be welcomed
Irish Examiner view:  A welcome ruling on the protection of journalistic sources

The ruling was a reaffirmation that protection of sources is 'integral' to a free press.

Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 02:00

The decision by the Supreme Court to dismiss police attempts to access journalistic sources — in this case the mobile phone of an editor who had covered a violent incident at a repossessed property in Strokestown, Co Roscommon — is to be welcomed, as is the reaffirmation that source protection is “integral” to a free press.

The case and ensuing appeals have taken four years to resolve.

Hopefully, the outcome will give significant pause to any An Garda Síochána view that a reporter’s contact book is a wholly legitimate area for inquiry.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Tech giants with it all to lose

More in this section

Elon Musk Speaks At Satellite Conference In Washington, DC Irish Examiner view: Tech giants with it all to lose
Consultative Forum on International Security Policy Irish Examiner view: A contrast in how protests are dealt with
Garda inscription on a police jacket from Ireland Irish Examiner view: Thin blue line getting thinner
GardaiPlace: StrokestownOrganisation: Supreme Court
<p>RTÉ reportedly overpaid Ryan Tubridy by €345,000. Picture: Andres Poveda</p>

Irish Examiner view: Revelations damage trust in broadcaster

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd