Irish Examiner view:  A welcome ruling on the protection of journalistic sources

The decision by the Supreme Court to dismiss police attempts to access journalistic sources — in this case the mobile phone of an editor who had covered a violent incident at a repossessed property in Strokestown, Co Roscommon — is to be welcomed, as is the reaffirmation that source protection is “integral” to a free press.
The case and ensuing appeals have taken four years to resolve.
Hopefully, the outcome will give significant pause to any An Garda Síochána view that a reporter’s contact book is a wholly legitimate area for inquiry.