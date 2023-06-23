Irish Examiner view: Tech giants with it all to lose

Musk v Zuckerberg
Irish Examiner view: Tech giants with it all to lose

Elon Musk looks set to take on Mark Zuckerberg in cage fight. Picture: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 02:00

At first glance it may resemble an April Fool’s gag that was a little late in getting into the public realm, but the news seems real. 

Elon Musk, billionaire owner of Twitter, and Mark Zuckerberg, billionaire owner of Meta, look ready to take each other on in a cage fight to be held in Las Vegas according to an exchange they had on — where else? — social media.

With a couple of high-profile celebrities such as these, the immediate impulse is to assign the roles of villain and hero, but that is quite the challenge here.

Musk’s stewardship of Twitter has seen the company drop to one-third of its value even as he used the platform to insult various people, including Bernie Sanders and Bill Gates.

Zuckerberg’s Facebook has been found guilty of several data breaches — last month Meta, Facebook’s parent company, was fined €1.2bn for one such breach by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission — and has been described by one of its original investors as a threat to US democracy.

Both of them embody a tech bro archetype, a personality of equal parts arrogance, irresponsibility, and essential strangeness. If this bout goes ahead, they could lose more than they win.

Read More

Deals, deals, deals: A look back on some of the significant moves of the last year

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Don’t cross the Swifties Irish Examiner view: Don’t cross the Swifties
King Charles III coronation Irish Examiner view: President Higgins has helped to pique interest in the neutrality issue 
New house and old abandoned roofless cottages in village at Blasket island Irish Examiner view: Sourcing toilets for Peig’s island
technologybillionairesOrganisation: MetaOrganisation: FacebookOrganisation: Twitter
<p>Tanaiste Micheal Martin continues his opening address to the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy at University College Cork as protesters are removed by members of An Garda Síochána during the opening session. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire</p>

Irish Examiner view: A contrast in how protests are dealt with

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd