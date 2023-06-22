Irish Examiner view: Don’t cross the Swifties

Last week we had Beyonconomics affecting the rate of inflation in Sweden. This week are we seeing Swiftonomics affecting consumer prices in Dublin?

Two days ago Taylor Swift announced European concert dates as part of her immensely successful Eras Tour, which is expected to earn her over half a billion euro.

Swift will play two concerts in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium in summer 2024, which means thousands of Irish fans now face the dubious pleasure of registering online to try to purchase tickets when they go on sale next month.

That may not be the only challenge for Swift fans. Allegations already abound about a massive increase in accommodation prices on the dates of the concerts.

Minister Eamon Ryan yesterday outlined the difficulties the Government would face in forcing hotels to lower those prices. He said: “For the industry it’s a real problem because very quickly then you get a reputation of being extortionate and then you lose your business.

“So, I think for the tourism industry itself, I think we have to think how we avoid that.”

Associating Ireland with allegations of price-gouging is not good for the country’s tourism brand and doesn’t encourage musical acts to come to the country either if there’s a perception that associated costs are too high.

In addition, the Irish hospitality industry might be better off not crossing Taylor Swift fans. When Ticketmaster made a mess of selling tickets for Swift’s American dates earlier in the year, there was such an uproar from the singer’s fanbase that the ticketing company was hauled before Congress to explain itself. Perhaps only the Swifties can bring order to the Irish hotel sector.