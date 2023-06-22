Irish Examiner view: Don’t cross the Swifties

Taylor Swift concert
Irish Examiner view: Don’t cross the Swifties

Accommodation costs for the dates Taylor Swift performs at the Aviva Stadium next June allegedly soared. Picture: AP Photo/George Walker IV

Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 02:00

Last week we had Beyonconomics affecting the rate of inflation in Sweden. This week are we seeing Swiftonomics affecting consumer prices in Dublin?

Two days ago Taylor Swift announced European concert dates as part of her immensely successful Eras Tour, which is expected to earn her over half a billion euro. 

Swift will play two concerts in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium in summer 2024, which means thousands of Irish fans now face the dubious pleasure of registering online to try to purchase tickets when they go on sale next month.

That may not be the only challenge for Swift fans. Allegations already abound about a massive increase in accommodation prices on the dates of the concerts. 

Minister Eamon Ryan yesterday outlined the difficulties the Government would face in forcing hotels to lower those prices. He said: “For the industry it’s a real problem because very quickly then you get a reputation of being extortionate and then you lose your business.

“So, I think for the tourism industry itself, I think we have to think how we avoid that.” 

Associating Ireland with allegations of price-gouging is not good for the country’s tourism brand and doesn’t encourage musical acts to come to the country either if there’s a perception that associated costs are too high.

In addition, the Irish hospitality industry might be better off not crossing Taylor Swift fans. When Ticketmaster made a mess of selling tickets for Swift’s American dates earlier in the year, there was such an uproar from the singer’s fanbase that the ticketing company was hauled before Congress to explain itself. Perhaps only the Swifties can bring order to the Irish hotel sector.

Read More

Dublin hotel rejects accusation of price gouging for Taylor Swift concerts

More in this section

New house and old abandoned roofless cottages in village at Blasket island Irish Examiner view: Sourcing toilets for Peig’s island
FILE PHOTO The Oireachtas Health Committee has today heard that the opening of the new National Children's Hospital will be push Irish Examiner view: Let children's hospital debacle be a lesson for the future
Irish Examiner view: Contrasting eras of responses to the President Irish Examiner view: Contrasting eras of responses to the President
Live musicConcertPlace: Aviva StadiumPerson: Taylor SwiftPerson: Eamon RyanOrganisation: Ticketmaster
<p>The Consultative Forum on International Security Policy has commanded unprecedented headlines in the last week or so thanks to President Michael D Higgins' intervention on the line-up of contributors.</p>

Irish Examiner view: President Higgins has helped to pique interest in the neutrality issue 

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd