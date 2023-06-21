Hotel criticised for hiking prices ahead of Taylor Swift's Dublin concerts

A hotel is being criticised for reportedly hiking prices ahead of Taylor Swift's concerts in Dublin next year.

The US pop star announced on Tuesday she would be performing two dates at the Aviva Stadium on June 28 and June 29, 2024, as past of the European and UK leg of her tour.

One hotel has been reported as raising the price of a room from €359 to €999 for the nights of the concerts, which Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has described as "shocking".

Mr Ryan said the price was too high, shocking and "not worth it".

“We’ve a real problem when you get that sort of pricing — it does a lot of reputational damage to the city and the country," he told Newstalk Breakfast.

It was difficult for the Government to intervene in cases like this and the Vat rate was not the reason why prices were high, Mr Ryan said. Hotel prices could not be regulated or restricted and changing the Vat level would not make a difference, he added.

Mr Ryan believes this is a "real problem" for the industry.

He said: “If someone wants to sell at that price, there’s not an easy way you can come in and say, 'You can’t'. But I think for the industry, it’s a real problem because very quickly then you get a reputation of being extortionate and then you lose your business.

“So, I think for the tourism industry itself, I think we have to think how we avoid that."