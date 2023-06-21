Taylor Swift FAQs: Everything you need to know about pre-sale, hotels and more

Taylor Swift fans across the country squealed with glee on Tuesday when the singer-songwriter announced two Dublin dates for her Eras Tour.

Having already brought the show through the US, the Anti-Hero singer will now take it to the UK and Europe — including two nights at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Swifties are one of the most dedicated fan bases in the world and so, there’s no doubt tickets will be like gold dust.

If you’re hoping to bag yourself a place at Swift’s only Irish pit-stop on her Eras Tour, we have everything you need to know about tickets, hotels, and more.

So, when is the Eras Tour coming to Dublin?

Taylor Swift will bring the tour to Ireland on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Other dates that might be worth noting for Ireland-based fans include Swift’s two nights in Edinburgh on June 7 and 8; Liverpool on June 14 and 15 and London’s Wembley Stadium on June 21 and 22 and August 16 and 17.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

When are tickets on sale?

Tickets for the Irish concerts go on sale on Thursday, July 13, at 10am via Ticketmaster, so make sure your alarm is set. For the UK dates mentioned, tickets go on sale slightly later — between Tuesday, July 18 and Thursday, July 20.

What about pre-sale?

A pre-sale option is available for the Dublin dates. However, this is only open to fans who participated in the UK and Ireland store Midnights pre-order offer between Monday, August 29 and Thursday, October 27 2022. If this is you, then expect an email to come your way with more details.

Alternatively, the only other way to gain access is through the Ticketmaster Registration page, which is open now until Friday, June 23 at 11.59pm.

However, registration does not guarantee access to tickets as it is expected that the demand will outweigh the number of tickets available.

How does registration work?

Registration works on a first come first served basis and so some fans will get access to the sale, while others will be out on a waitlist.

After registering, on July 5, you will receive an email letting you know whether you were selected or placed on the waitlist. If selected, you will receive a purchase link and access code by text the day before tickets go on sale.

If you aren’t selected, you’ll join the waitlist and might receive an invitation to join the sale if any more tickets become available.

How do I better my chances of getting a ticket?

Register before the date and time specified and be sure to do so with the email address that is connected to your Ticketmaster account. If you don’t have an account, you should create one ahead of starting the registration process.

If you’re open to heading along to a concert at another location, you can access ticket sales in multiple cities by registering once for each city you would like to attend. Check out the full list and registration links here.

By the sounds of things, it is better to register as soon as you can. This involves simply filling out a form and a further authentication step from Ticketmaster.

The Eras Tour is Swift’s first tour since 2018. Picture: Suzzane Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

How much are tickets?

We don’t yet know how much the tickets will be. However, in the States, prices fluctuated massively depending on the venue and demand. Originally, they were priced at between $49 (€45) and $449 (€411) but issues with Ticketmaster meant many fans had to buy their tickets through resale at a much heftier price.

For Taylor Swift's Croke Park concert in 2018, ticket prices ranged from €74.50 to €144. More recently, Harry Styles' Slane Castle gig saw tickets starting at €97, plus booking fees.

It's worth noting that Ticketmaster recently introduced dynamic pricing for some tickets but we don't know if this will be applied for Taylor Swift. According to Ticketmaster, in many circumstances, prices are set at the time of the first on-sale and stay the same until the event. However, some tickets are “market-priced,” so the price may increase or decrease depending on demand.

So, we will just have to wait and see.

How much are hotels?

Unfortunately, some Dublin hotels have already been criticized for reportedly hiking their prices ahead of the concerts. One hotel has been reported as raising the price of a room from €359 to €999 for the nights of Swift’s Dublin dates.

At the time of writing, a search on booking.com tells us that the cheapest option for one night in a hotel for two adults in Dublin’s city centre on June 28, 2024, will set you back over €350.

What can we expect from the show?

The Eras Tour is Swift’s first tour since 2018 and it has been acclaimed for its stellar production.

The concept is all about exploring Swift’s 17 years of music, running through hit after hit from her various “eras”.

Expect an extravaganza of nostalgia, bejeweled costumes and if the US shows are anything to go by — a dive off-stage into a holographic swimming pool.

A five-star review of the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona was described by the Guardian as “indisputably epic”.