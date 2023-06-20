Irish Examiner view: Rory falls short

Major step forward for Leona
Irish Examiner view: Rory falls short

Leona Maguire after a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Picture: David Berding/Getty Images

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 02:00

If there was not to be a Hollywood finish for Rory McIlroy at the US Open in Los Angeles on Sunday night, then the curtains certainly came up in a big way for Leona Maguire. She won her second LPGA title in the US and underlined her status as one of the big stars on the women’s tour.

While Holywood, Co Down, native McIlroy fell short in his pursuit of a fifth major — with many pinning his failure on the distractions caused by the Saudi-backed LIV Tour and the subsequent merger between the PGA Tour and the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund — Cavan’s Maguire kick-started her attempt to win her first.

We have long championed Maguire as a future Irish sporting icon and the eagle and four birdies she produced in the final six holes yesterday underlined that point as she heads towards the remaining women’s majors.

