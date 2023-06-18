Leona Maguire produces stunning finish to land second LPGA win 

The Cavan golfer was 6-under on her last six holes to grab victory in Michigan.
Leona Maguire. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Sun, 18 Jun, 2023 - 21:15
Shane Donovan

Leona Maguire produced a stunning closing display to secure her second-ever win on the LPGA Tour in the Meijer Classic at Blythefield Country Club.

Maguire shot a 8-under par final round of 64 to take victory in Grand Rapids, Michigan, but it was her performance on the closing six holes that will garner the most interest. 

Cavan golfer Maguire managed to hit four birdies and an eagle from the 13th to the 18th, giving her a final score of 21-under, and a two-shot buffer over runner-up, Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn.

