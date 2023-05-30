Irish Examiner view: Welcome appointment of negotiator on mother and baby homes redress

As Clodagh Finn so rightly pointed out in this newspaper yesterday, the appointment of an expert negotiator to discuss financial redress with religious organisations that are plainly disingenuous about their responsibilities in the many mother and baby home scandals is a welcome one.

The fact that the negotiator — former president of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Sheila Nunan — has had to be brought in to try to broker a financial settlement with recalcitrant religious orders, their leaders, and lay Catholic bodies tells us everything we need to know about their reluctance to accept culpability.