Irish Examiner View: Neutrality’s changing role in the modern world

Neutrality has long been a key pillar in Ireland’s sense of itself, and any time it is a matter for debate there’s no shortage of voices advocating strongly for its retention.
It’s interesting to consider one particular aspect of our security commitments when it comes to neutrality.
As reported here yesterday, the Garda security force is particularly focused on hybrid threats, which are seen as campaigns typically orchestrated or funded by hostile states to destabilise countries, including through disinformation and backing radical organisations, such as far-right groups.