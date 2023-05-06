Irish Examiner View: Let fans of royal pageantry enjoy their day

This is the last event of its kind we will see in our lifetimes.
Irish Examiner View: Let fans of royal pageantry enjoy their day

A service to mark the arrival of the Stone of Destiny to Westminster Abbey in London. The stone, an ancient symbol of Scotland's monarchy, will play a central role in the coronation of Britain's King Charles on Saturday. Picture: PA

Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 06:00

By the end of today we will have a clear idea whether the naysayers, the ecowarriors, the ‘not-my-king’ brigade, the ardent republicans, the reparations hunters, the slow marchers, and all of those carrying some kind of animus have been able to disrupt and disturb Britain’s coronation ceremony or whether the predicted rain will have played its part in dampening people’s spirits.

For now, it is worth reflecting, and wondering, whether this is the last event of its kind we will see in our lifetimes. 

Charles and Camilla are in their 70s and are sprightly for their ages. William and Kate are barely into their strides. They, and Charles’ sister Anne, are the core of the new royal ‘firm’.

The poet Rudyard Kipling wrote a sober reflection on the passing of power to mark the diamond jubilee of Victoria.

‘Recessional’ was published in 1897 with its famous reference that “all our pomp of yesterday is one with Nineveh and Tyre”.

 We may not see its like again. We hope that those who enjoy pageantry and tradition of a certain kind make the most of it today. The postmortem can wait until afterwards.

Read More

Thurles campaign hoping to attract royal visit to historic grave

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: King of Cork news Maurice Gubbins brought traditional values into a brave new world Irish Examiner view: King of Cork news Maurice Gubbins brought traditional values into a brave new world
Irish Examiner view: Retail outlet back on track Irish Examiner view: Retail outlet back on track
Nurse washing hands to avoid Covid 19 virus. Irish Examiner view: Is nursing post funding just a sticking plaster?
British coronationPerson: King Charles
<p>Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket lifts off at Europe's Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. Commercial companies are believed to be looking at remote locations along the south and west coast of Ireland as possible sites for a launchpad. Picture: NASA via AP</p>

Irish Examiner View: Power struggle for the final frontier will put pressure on Irish neutrality

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd