Irish Examiner View: Let fans of royal pageantry enjoy their day

By the end of today we will have a clear idea whether the naysayers, the ecowarriors, the ‘not-my-king’ brigade, the ardent republicans, the reparations hunters, the slow marchers, and all of those carrying some kind of animus have been able to disrupt and disturb Britain’s coronation ceremony or whether the predicted rain will have played its part in dampening people’s spirits.

For now, it is worth reflecting, and wondering, whether this is the last event of its kind we will see in our lifetimes.