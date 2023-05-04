Irish Examiner view: Edmund Honohan's housing proposals deserve a hearing 

Earlier in the week, former master of the High Court Edmund Honohan spoke at length to the 'Irish Examiner' about the housing crisis.

Unlike many commentators with views on the matter, Honohan had concrete proposals targeting constitutional reform as the way to address the crisis.

On the basis of his experience over two decades in the High Court alone, Honohan deserves a hearing, but the fact that he pinpointed the potential threat of vulture funds several years ago certainly adds to his credibility.

His constitutional proposals lean heavily on empowering the State to intervene directly in this sector, in particular when it comes to taking over land that is not being used. This is the kind of decisive action that many have called for, and it is encouraging to see an expert point out that the usual counter-argument — that particular actions might be unconstitutional — might be addressed with a new clause added to the Constitution.

One caveat, however, is sadly inevitable. We have seen in the very recent past how State intervention in this particular area has a chequered history. Nama, the National Asset Management Agency, set up in response to the property price crash as a result of the financial crisis, was embroiled in controversy over deals such as the Project Eagle sale, which subsequently became the focus of an investigation by the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Meanwhile, the shambles at An Bord Pleanála continues, with its former deputy chairman Paul Hyde appearing in court back in March charged with failing to comply with planning laws.

If State intervention along the lines advocated by Honohan is to proceed, then lessons must be learned from the errors made by these organisations. As for the lack of appetite to resolve the housing crisis, Honohan made one more significant point when saying there is no lobby for the common good, but there is a very strong lobby for builders and developers.

The lobby for the common good should be the State itself, of course. There is certainly considerable room for improvement in its performance here.