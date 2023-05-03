Irish Examiner view: Time to plan for medium term

The news that the decision to ‘pause’ the transfer of 80 Ukrainian refugees from the South Kerry town of Cahirciveen is welcome.

At a time when some provocateurs have tried to exploit the influx of people fleeing a barbaric war for their own ends, it was encouraging to see locals advocate so strongly for the newcomers to remain in the area.

As reported in today’s Irish Examiner, politicians and employers alike in the area called for the move to be stopped.

Clearly the Ukrainians have integrated successfully in Cahirciveen, and it would have been a terrible decision by any standards to uproot the children who have settled into schools in the locality, for instance, and send them off to a completely new area.

The question must be asked, however, about the amount of forward planning being done when it comes to Ukrainian refugees.

It is reasonable to point out that the Russian invasion of that country came as a shock and decisions had to be made at short notice, but at this point the authorities responsible should surely have formulated a plan of action for the medium term.

A plan that does not rely on moving dozens of families from an area where they have successfully integrated, as in Cahirciveen.

Fr Patsy Lynch; Geraldine O'Sullivan, Scoil Saidhbhín; and Treasa Cronin, principal at Scoil Saidhbhín with Yuliia Kotora, Tymofii Katunin, and Vlad Katunin, one of the families who were to be moved from Cahirciveen. Picture: Alan Landers

The added complication is that even a reasonable question about the State’s medium-term intentions regarding refugees runs the risk of being weaponised immediately as anti-refugee sentiment by various bad-faith actors, when nothing could be farther from the truth.

It is worth restating that Ireland’s support of those fleeing the invasion of Ukraine to these shores has been exemplary, particularly in comparison with other nations which have not been as committed to that cause.

It is also worth pointing out that that support must be buttressed by a plan which offers direction and structure into the future.