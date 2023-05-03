Irish Examiner view: Enriching villages

Readers saw yesterday that the Independence Museum Kilmurry, near Lissarda outside Cork City, had an interesting visitor.

Actor Bob Odenkirk, familiar to many from TV shows such as Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, has been in Ireland for some time making a TV show about his Irish roots. He spotted the sign for the museum on his way from Macroom and made a detour to take in the exhibits, making a very good impression on the volunteers working in the museum at the time.