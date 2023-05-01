'He had a cup of tea and all with us': Bob Odenkirk delights with visit to Cork museum

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk paid a surprise visit to a museum in mid-Cork this weekend.

The actor and comedian was spotted at Independence Museum Kilmurry in Kilmurry village near Lissarda.

Kilmurry Historical and Archaeological Association PRO Karen Lally recognised Odenkirk immediately when he walked in the door, saying she got "a fair old land".

Ms Lally and Paula O'Sullivan were the volunteers on duty over the bank holiday weekend and they were more than happy to give him a tour.

On his way from Macroom, Odenkirk spotted the sign for the museum along the road and was curious to find out more about it.

"He was just really interested that we had a museum out kind of in the middle of nowhere and wanted to know about the locality."

The Hollywood star expressed great interest in the War of Independence and the Civil War and said he was surprised to learn how involved Cork was, having assumed most major events were centred around Dublin.

As his great-grandparents are from Cork, Odenkirk is excited to learn more about the history of the county.

Ms Lally said she believes he had an ancestor, not on the Cork side of the family, who fought in the Civil War and that he was eager to learn more.

Odenkirk is filming a series that will trace his ancestry and mentioned that it will be filming in a few weeks.

All in all, the Breaking Bad alum could not have been nicer.

"We were nearly in shock. He had a cup of tea and all with us and just sat down chatting. He was just so nice and down to earth," said Ms Lally.

He offered to take photos with some of the starstruck patrons and posed for a photo with the Terence MacSwiney bust.

"Then when we were leaving, he was standing outside and he asked the two of us to come out and he took a selfie with us. He said he would be sending it on to his wife."

Ms Lally said the museum is always looking for more volunteers, adding that they might be lucky enough to enjoy a cup of tea with a Golden Globe-nominated star.

For now, Odenkirk's solo tour of Cork appears to be ongoing as he headed off to Kinsale after he left the museum.

Those interested in paying a visit to the museum can enjoy the Michael Collins exhibition which marked the centenary of the ambush at Beal na Bláth.

Odenkirk is not the first star to pay Kilmurry a visit; award-winning director Ken Loach filmed scenes for The Wind that Shakes the Barley in the village.