Irish Examiner view: Kingspan's London Stock Exchange exit

Among the interested observers of the outcome of the Kingspan AGM in Cavan at the start of this weekend will have been British housing minister Michael Gove.

Among his other responsibilities, the minister for “levelling up” has been trenchant in his dealings with companies about their attitudes towards remediating costs for the terrible Grenfell tragedy of 2017, when 72 people were killed and another 74 injured, 20 of them seriously.