Irish Examiner view: Shortage of mná tí a cause for concern

We learned earlier this week that one of the iconic figures in Irish cultural life appears to be endangered, when a TG4 documentary suggested that there is a pressing shortage of mná tí in the Gaeltacht districts around the country.

The figure of a bean an tí ruling a crowded houseful of budding Irish speakers far from home is one that will be familiar to generations of schoolchildren, and it will come as a shock to learn that there are far fewer of them available now than in years past. The documentary-makers found that some have retired, some have not returned to hosting after covid, and others found the rates of payment too low.