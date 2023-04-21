Irish Examiner view: Shortage of mná tí a cause for concern

The figure of a bean an tí ruling a crowded houseful of budding Irish speakers far from home is one that will be familiar to generations of schoolchildren, and it will come as a shock to learn that there are far fewer of them available now than in years past. The documentary-makers found that some have retired, some have not returned to hosting after covid, and others found the rates of payment too low.
These factors have combined to create a 30% drop in the number of mná tí on hand, which in turn has had a serious impact on numbers attending Irish summer colleges.
Interestingly, the Department of Education came out, if not swinging, then certainly firmly rejecting the suggestion that the sector was in crisis, saying there was “no basis” for such claims. However, the fact that the department also stated it would be assigning extra staff to the summer colleges section, and that it planned on examining the feasibility of future measures, suggests there may be some basis for concern.
Hopefully more mná tí can come on stream to facilitate those looking for the authentic Gaeltacht experience.
The alternative would not be good news for students keen to study Irish, for the communities relying on those students, or for the Irish language itself.