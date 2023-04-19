TV review: TG4 documentary explains decline of the legendary bean an tí 

They've been a keystone of student trips to the Gaeltacht for generations, but Iniúchadh TG4 – Mná Tí explains how many are now leaving the sector 
TV review: TG4 documentary explains decline of the legendary bean an tí 

Eilís Ní Lochnáin on Iniúchadh TG4 – Mná Tí. Eilís is one of the declining numbers of mná tí still hosting students. 

Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 22:25
Helen O’Callaghan

As a Gaeltacht-based bean an tí, Éilís Ní Lochnáin is an endangered species. At her home in Leitir Móir in the heart of Connemara, she hosts 12 students every summer, who attend local Irish colleges.

“I love it. Now don’t get me wrong. I do it for the money. But still you have great craic. You meet characters and you have a laugh with them,” Éilís tells TG4 reporter Kevin Magee.

Éilís features on Iniúchadh TG4 – Mná Tí, an hour-long documentary that explores the recent sharp drop in numbers of mná tí hosting Irish language students in the Gaeltacht, the impact of this and the reasons for the exodus.

The decline is certainly stark: the number of Gaeltacht-based host families has fallen by 30% since 2018. “It’s a crisis,” says Máirtín Ó Méalóid at Coláiste Pobail Chléire on Cape Clear Island. This Cork Gaeltacht had seven mná tí 20 years ago – now there’s only one.

 “Our biggest challenge is how we’re going to bring new host families into the system. I don't have the answer to that.”

 Across Ireland’s Gaeltachts, the story’s the same – mná tí quitting. The impact has been swift: wait lists for accommodation, falling numbers of students attending Irish colleges and fall-off in numbers of Irish colleges offering residential summer courses.

Iniúchadh TG4: Mná Tí: Students at Machaire Rabhartaigh, Co Donegal, dancing on the beach.
Iniúchadh TG4: Mná Tí: Students at Machaire Rabhartaigh, Co Donegal, dancing on the beach.

So why are mná tí bowing out? In south-west Donegal, Gearóid Ó Deoráin from Coláiste Aoidh Mhic Bhricne explains: “Covid gave everyone a fright. Everybody’s outlook changed after. Some hosts had been keeping students for 40 years… people have a right to retire.”

 Aisling Ní Churraighín – her mother is a former bean tí – points to women’s changing role in society. “Life has changed… [Now] both partners in the household have day jobs.” 

And there’s the money question. What the bean tí earns per student she hosts is “a bit insulting”, says Ó Méalóid.

While the documentary considers a possible solution – dormitory-based accommodation in residential Gaeltacht colleges – it’s unambiguous in telling us we’re in danger of losing something irreplaceable. The bean tí is variously described as the “heart of the Irish college”, the “sector’s backbone”.

Síle Ní Choincheannain on Iniúchadh TG4 – Mná Tí,
Síle Ní Choincheannain on Iniúchadh TG4 – Mná Tí,

 For generations, she has been a formidable figure in our collective national consciousness: capable, welcoming, a strong force – and the linchpin in a vital linguistic/cultural/economic web.

Bolstering the Gael Linn belief that “you learn Irish at school… you fall in love with [it] at the Gaeltacht”, Coláiste Lurgan manager Mícheál Ó Foighil pays tribute to the mná tí: “I think [they’re] far more effective than most of the country’s Irish teachers in winning people over to the language”.

The documentary is comprehensive and compelling, its core message clear: ‘You don’t know what you have until it’s gone’.

  • Iniúchadh TG4 – Mná Tí  is available worldwide on the TG4 Player

Read More

Succession recap: Alliances made and broken as it all goes Game of Thrones

More in this section

'Wagatha Christie' trial Rebekah Vardy trademarks the phrase 'Wagatha Christie' but play to 'continue as planned'
British Summer Time festival - London Duran Duran’s bassist shares update on bandmate Andy Taylor’s cancer diagnosis
Wait for it: Hit musical Hamilton is finally coming to Ireland Wait for it: Hit musical Hamilton is finally coming to Ireland
Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters (Leo Correa/AP)

Foo Fighters plan first album since drummer’s death

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd