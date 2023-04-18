Irish Examiner view: Stalling of roads works a huge concern

A perusal of the status of numerous road infrastructure developments countrywide presents an uncomfortable picture.

The Irish Examiner recently highlighted the concerns of people — from senior county council officials to public

representatives, from business owners to local people — about the mothballing of a 5km section of the N25 between Carrigtwohill and Midleton.

That the Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) was not funded for the upgrade came as a huge shock to people living in the area, particularly as it was identified as a crucial infrastructure development nearly 25 years ago and is legitimately seen as part of Government plans for strategic development outside Dublin. The decision not to fund the N25 upgrade is seen by many as part of a recent and worrying trend indicating stalled road infrastructure all over the country.

A look at an extensive list of such developments does indicate a satisfactory level of those listed as ‘complete’ or ‘under construction’. Worryingly, however, there is an equally lengthy list of projects which are listed where planning permission has been ‘quashed’ or a ‘preferred route identified’. The N25 upgrade falls under the latter designation.

Certainly the works at the Dunkettle interchange are welcome and, when finished, will improve the lives of all those who regularly use it. But equally worthy projects up and down the country, such as the Galway bypass, the M20 between Cork and Limerick, the Letterkenny relief road, the development of the N55 between Athlone and Ballymahon, and the N11/N25 between Oylegate and Rosslare, are not making any progress.

And with any tangible evidence of anything happening with the projects mooted for the M28 between Ringaskiddy and Cork, not to mention the Adare bypass — which is a critical element of the success of the Ryder Cup in 2027 — seems to indicate that there is little enthusiasm within Government right now for critical road infrastructure development.

Certainly, some of these projects have been beset by legal and other issues, but the authorities have to recognise that while we must make difficult decisions to save our planet from climate change, the development of our existing road network is also vital for our ongoing economic wellbeing.