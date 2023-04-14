Irish Examiner view: Little hope of rehabilitation

Readers of yesterday’s paper will have noted Vivian Geiran’s analysis of the Irish prison system, and the damning statistics released by the Irish Prison Service.

There are 4,609 people in custody in Irish prisons compared to 4,001 on the same date last year, an increase of 608, or 15%, in the prison population in just one year. It means that overcrowding across Irish prisons are now at a level of 105% capacity.

This level of overcrowding would be a concern at any time, but recent stories emerging from in Irish prisons mean it is becoming a have been deeply particularly worrying.

Just a few weeks ago, this newspaper reported that dozens of inmates in Irish prisons were sleeping on the floors of those prisons, due to overcrowding.

At the time, a representative of the Prison Officers Association put it bluntly: “History has shown this just leads to violence within our prisons.”

This level of overcrowding also has implications for the rehabilitation and education for prisoners: If prisons are not fit for purpose because of the sheer numbers being squeezed into them, then what hope is there of steering prisoners onto the right road and avoiding recidivism?

This issue has the potential to initiate a vicious circle — if those in overcrowded prisons are confined without the option of improving their options before release, then it can hardly be a surprise when they re-offend and are duly re-incarcerated, beginning the cycle all over again.

This does not even begin to touch on the human rights implications of prisoners being forced to sleep on floors while incarcerated, and the potential for future litigation against the State for failing in its duty of care to its citizens.

It has been shown time and again in various jurisdictions that rehabilitation of prisoners is not only worthwhile, but necessary.

If the Irish prison system cannot offer those options because of overcrowding, then we are creating more problems for our society in the future.