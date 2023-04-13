Irish Examiner view: Economic opportunity for peace

Irish Examiner view: Economic opportunity for peace

US president Joe Biden arriving to deliver his keynote speech at Ulster University in Belfast, during his visit to the island of Ireland yesterday. 

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 02:00

The arrival of president Joe Biden in Ireland comes with all the attendant dazzle — the Secret Service, the motorcades, Air Force One, all of the markers which establish the presence of the most powerful person in the world.

In Ireland those visits almost inevitably include a visit to a pub for stout, and the sudden rise to fame of an obscure townland, but the historic nature of this particular visit comes with an extra layer of context.

It is the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, the groundbreaking deal which owed so much to American commitment to helping to find peace in Northern Ireland. 

The array of commemorative articles, programmes and discussion which celebrated that achievement have helped all to remember how far we have travelled since the dark days of the Troubles — and the distance which remains to travel, given the paralysis gripping the institutions in Northern Ireland.

In that sense it was interesting to consider president Biden’s speech in Belfast yesterday. 

He paid the expected tributes to the Good Friday Agreement and advocated strongly for peace, but he also focused cannily on economics: “Today’s Belfast is the beating heart of Northern Ireland, and it’s poised to drive unprecedented economic opportunity and investment, from communities across the UK, across Ireland and across the United States.” 

To that end a Biden appointee such as Joseph Kennedy III is as important as much for his title — US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs — as his surname. 

Focusing on economic possibilities was a promising strategy from Biden, because it offers possibilities for those in Northern Ireland who have not yet enjoyed the full fruits of peace.

Earlier this week a Queen’s University academic pointed out that paramilitary groups on both sides of the political divide in Northern Ireland are grooming and exploiting vulnerable teens — young people in areas without role models or community leaders. 

A rising economic tide such as that envisaged by Biden in his speech would help such areas and keep those teens safe from exploitation. In time to come it may prove a more significant oration than expected.

Read More

Joe Biden receives warm welcome from waiting crowd in Dundalk visit

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Keep quiet Irish Examiner view: Keep quiet
Cooling towers of nuclear power plant against blue sky Irish Examiner view: We have to afford greener energy
Derry Easter Commemoration parade Irish Examiner view: It is time to pull together and reenergise Northern Ireland peace deal
#Joe BidenPresidential visitPlace: BelfastPerson: Joe BidenPerson: Joe Kennedy IIIOrganisation: Queen's University
<p>The most notorious high-profile case of debt which surfaced recently was that of former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey, who had the most of €10m in loans written off in a deal reached with Allied Irish Banks. Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Irish Examiner view: Vultures a convenient disguise

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd