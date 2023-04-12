US president Joe Biden lands at Dublin Airport ahead of Louth trip

US president Joe Biden has landed at Dublin Airport ahead of his visit to Carlingford, Co Louth on Wednesday evening.
Mr Biden had spent Tuesday night and this morning in Northern Ireland, including delivering a speech at the new Ulster University campus in Belfast.
Air Force One landed at Dublin Airport shortly after 3.15pm.
Mr Biden will now travel to Louth, where he will visit Carlingford Castle, also known as King John’s Castle, before attending Kilwirra cemetery, where some of his Irish ancestors are buried.
US officials have also confirmed he will take a walk through Carlingford village before a visit to Dundalk on Wednesday evening.
It had initially been believed that Mr Biden would travel from Dublin Airport to Louth via helicopter.
However, bad weather conditions has meant that he will instead travel via motorcade.
During his speech in Belfast, Mr Biden praised the work of the UK and EU to strike the Windsor Framework on post-Brexit trading arrangements.