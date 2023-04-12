US president Joe Biden lands at Dublin Airport ahead of Louth trip

US president Joe Biden lands at Dublin Airport ahead of Louth trip

US president Joe Biden steps off Air Force One after arriving in Dublin airport. Picture: NowThis/Screenshot

Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 15:15
David Kent

US president Joe Biden has landed at Dublin Airport ahead of his visit to Carlingford, Co Louth on Wednesday evening.

Mr Biden had spent Tuesday night and this morning in Northern Ireland, including delivering a speech at the new Ulster University campus in Belfast.

Air Force One landed at Dublin Airport shortly after 3.15pm.

Mr Biden will now travel to Louth,  where he will visit Carlingford Castle, also known as King John’s Castle, before attending Kilwirra cemetery, where some of his Irish ancestors are buried.

Air Force One at Dublin Airport. Picture: Dublin Airport
Air Force One at Dublin Airport. Picture: Dublin Airport

US officials have also confirmed he will take a walk through Carlingford village before a visit to Dundalk on Wednesday evening.

It had initially been believed that Mr Biden would travel from Dublin Airport to Louth via helicopter.

However, bad weather conditions has meant that he will instead travel via motorcade.

During his speech in Belfast, Mr Biden praised the work of the UK and EU to strike the Windsor Framework on post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Read More

Joe Biden calls for powersharing return to bring economic boost to Northern Ireland

More in this section

Unions condemn 'insensitive comments' about teaching gender identity in schools Unions condemn 'insensitive comments' about teaching gender identity in schools
President Biden visit to the island of Ireland PSNI investigating 'security breach' in relation to Joe Biden's Northern Ireland visit
Hospital corridor with gurneys Post bank holiday surge sees number of patients on trolleys jump by 100 
#Joe Biden
<p>Emergency crews tackling downed power &amp; phone lines on the Westport coast road near Louisburgh, Co Mayo.</p>

Thousands of homes without power amid strong winds

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd